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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRakhi Sawant Praises Thalapathy Vijay: 'Our CM And PM Should Be Like Him'

Rakhi Sawant Praises Thalapathy Vijay: 'Our CM And PM Should Be Like Him'

Rakhi Sawant has praised Vijay, saying India’s Chief Ministers and Prime Minister should follow his example. Her comments have gone viral amid the success of Jana Nayagan.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 10:03 PM (IST)

Rakhi Sawant has showered praise on Tamil superstar-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay, saying that political leaders across the country should follow his example. Her remarks, made during a recent media interaction, have gone viral on social media amid the success of Vijay’s latest film, Jana Nayagan.

Rakhi Says Vijay Is Leading By Example

Speaking to the media, Rakhi lauded Vijay for carrying his on-screen values into public life.

“Look at Thalapathy Vijay, have some shame. He’s doing such a wonderful job. Our country’s Chief Ministers and Prime Minister should be like him. Whatever he did in films, he is now doing the same good work in real life,” she said.

She further added, “If you’re a Chief Minister, you should be like Vijay. If you’re a Prime Minister, you should be like Vijay.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
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Jana Nayagan Opens Strong At Box Office

Rakhi’s remarks come as Jana Nayagan enjoys an impressive theatrical run. Released on July 23, the H Vinoth directorial has opened strongly at the box office and is receiving an enthusiastic response from audiences worldwide.

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According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 41 crore on its opening day. Of this, the Tamil version contributed approximately Rs 36.50 crore, while the Hindi version earned around Rs 1.75 crore.

Reports suggest that Vijay was paid between Rs 225 crore and Rs 275 crore for the film, although there has been no official confirmation of the figure.

Jana Nayagan is widely expected to be Vijay’s final film before he fully transitions into politics. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamita Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prakash Raj.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 10:03 PM (IST)
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Rakhi Sawant Vijay Jana Nayagan
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