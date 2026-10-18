Rakhi Sawant Faces Non-Bailable Warrant In 2010 Suicide Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rakhi Sawant faces warrant for 2010 TV show case.

Man died after humiliation on her show, mother alleged.

Warrant issued due to Sawant's repeated court appearance failures.

Case hearing scheduled for December 2026 in Jhansi court.

Actress Rakhi Sawant has landed in legal trouble after a court in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, issued a non-bailable warrant against her in a case dating back to 2010. The matter is linked to the death of a man who appeared on her television show, Rakhi Ka Insaaf, amid a marital dispute. According to the prosecution, the warrant was issued after Sawant repeatedly failed to appear in court despite being summoned.

The case has returned to the spotlight nearly 16 years after the incident, with the next hearing scheduled for December 1, 2026.

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Jhansi Court Issued A Warrant Against Rakhi Sawant

District Government Counsel (Criminal) Mridul Kant Srivastava said the additional district and sessions judge at a fast-track court issued the non-bailable warrant on Friday. He added that Sawant had not appeared despite repeated summons.

The case concerns Laxman Ahirwar, a vegetable seller from the Prem Nagar area of Jhansi, who appeared on Rakhi Ka Insaaf in 2010 to discuss a marital dispute with his wife, Anita.

According to the prosecution's account, the couple married on February 19, 2010, in Rajgarh. They reportedly began having marital problems seven months later, after which Anita returned to her parental home. She had alleged that her husband drank alcohol and assaulted her.

What Happened On ‘Rakhi Ka Insaaf’?

The couple's dispute eventually became the subject of Sawant's television programme. Ahirwar's mother later alleged that the actress humiliated her son during the show and called him “namard”, a Hindi term used to question a man's masculinity.

The episode aired on October 23, 2010. According to the complaint, Ahirwar subsequently became reluctant to meet people and stopped eating. He reportedly told his mother that the programme had ruined his life.

His health later deteriorated, and he was admitted to a medical college on November 9, 2010. He died the following day, on November 10.

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Case Returns To Court After 16 Years

Following Ahirwar's death, his mother approached the police and filed a complaint against Sawant. The case has continued through the legal process, and the court has now issued a non-bailable warrant after her repeated absence, according to the prosecution.

The next hearing is scheduled for December 1, 2026, before the court concerned in Jhansi. The latest development brings renewed attention to the long-running case and the allegations surrounding the television appearance.

The allegations remain part of the legal proceedings; the issuance of a warrant does not, by itself, establish criminal guilt.