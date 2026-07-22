Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down, Questions PM Modi Over Alleged Lathi-Charge On Students In Delhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rakhi Sawant questioned PM Modi over alleged police action.

Delhi Police denied violence, stating professional handling of student protests.

Police registered six FIRs; Naseeruddin Shah supported student protestors.

Rakhi Sawant has been vocal about the ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The actor has now shared an emotional video reacting to the alleged police action against students during the CJP-led protest, and even questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incident. She also said those responsible for the July 20 incident should be “ashamed”.

Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Alleged Police Action

In the now-viral video, which has clocked four million views, Rakhi Sawant breaks down. “Modi ji, what’s wrong with you? What’s wrong with you, Modi ji?” an emotional Rakhi said, before adding, “Bachchon par itna atyachaar kar rahe ho? Kursi ke liye? What’s wrong with you Modi ji? What’s wrong with you?”

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“Aap bachchon par lathi-charge kar rahe ho? Thodi bhi daya nahi hai desh ke bachcho par? Kursi ko lekar kya karoge? Kya kar rahe ho ye sab Modi ji? Shame on everyone….”

She further asks who beats students like this. “Ye aapki police hai? Ye Delhi Police hai?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Delhi Police Denies Violence

Delhi Police has denied allegations of violence at the protest site. In a statement, the police said, “Some segments of the media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place and the protest is being handled professionally. All are requested not to fall prey to rumours or misconceptions and to assist Delhi Police in maintaining peace and public order at and around the site.”

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Delhi Police have registered six FIRs in connection with the alleged violence, vandalism and other incidents linked to the 'Chalo Sansad' march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and farmers' groups on July 20, police sources said on Tuesday.

Naseeruddin Shah Voices Support For Students

Earlier, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah also expressed solidarity with the protesting students through a video message. He criticised the treatment meted out to the students, describing it as “zulm” (oppression), and compared the Delhi Police to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

“I, Naseeruddin Shah, would like to say two things to all of you. The first thing is that if an ignorant person leads this country, then his heart will want the whole country to become as ignorant, incomprehensible, and merciless as he is,” he said in a video on social media.

“Even though I have completed two different courses of acting at the National Institute of the Arts and the Pune Film Institute, the most I have learnt about acting is from those students whom I have tried to teach. I am very sympathetic to them. I give them thousands of blessings with every breath, and I greet them on every Teacher’s Day. Right now, my heart is full, and I am opening it with anger to see how these children are being treated with cruelty by those goons who remind me of the American ICE agents with masks on their faces and sticks in their hands. Think about your children sometime and think that you, too, will meet your end one day. I would like to tell all these children not to lose hope,” he further expressed.

Towards the end of the video, he said, “Many people are sympathetic to you. Many people are with you. Keep fighting. I have always had hope from the youth of our country, and now that hope has been reawakened. Keep fighting. We are all with you. All I want to say to the government of this country is sab yaad rakha jaega.”