Actress Rakhi Sawant has once again spoken out in support of Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, amid reports surrounding the actor’s personal life. Rakhi, who has previously reacted to Govinda’s public appearances with his rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani, has now launched a sharp attack on Komal, calling her a ‘pati chor’ (husband stealer) and a ‘gold digger’.

Rakhi Sawant Calls Komal Rani Swarnkar 'Pati Chor'

Speaking to the paparazzi at Mumbai airport, Rakhi accused Komal of being responsible for the breakdown of Govinda and Sunita’s 40-year marriage. She also used the term ‘chudail’ (witch) while addressing the actor’s rumoured girlfriend.

Rakhi said, “Komal Rani, main Rakhi Sawant banaungi tujhe Sunita ki naukrani bahut jald. Dusron ke ghar mein ghar barbaad karti hai, dusro ke ghar sansar main aaj lagati hain. Komal, tu dekh abhi.”

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She also issued another warning, saying, "Sun Komal, mai Sunita nahi hu, suni? Teri dhajiya udake rakh dungi. Jo film kar rahi hai na, apni izzat mai film kar. Chudail...keede pade tujhe. Dusron ke pati cheenti hai pati chor. Keede pade tujhe!"

Rakhi Sawant added, "Ek ameer aadmi ko pataungi, gold digger ban jaungi. Govinda ji se paise lekar filme banvaungi. Uske naam ka sindoor lagaungi."

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Rakhi Demands Money From Govinda

Rakhi also expressed her disappointment over the reported situation involving Govinda and Sunita. She claimed she has spent Rs 65,999 watching Govinda’s films since childhood and demanded the amount back from the actor.

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Her latest comments come after she had earlier reacted to Govinda being seen at Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal.

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Rakhi Reacts To Govinda’s Lalbaugcha Raja Appearance

Rakhi had previously questioned why Sunita was not accompanying Govinda during his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja. She said the actor should have attended the religious event with his wife, with whom he has spent four decades.

“Ye bahot galat baat hai Govinda ji. Apni biwi ko le ke jana chahiye, jiske sath aap 40 saal gujare," she said.

The 'Bigg Boss' contestant also directly addressed Govinda, saying:

“Are Chichi bhaiya, kya ho gaya aapko? Itne bade Lalbaugcha ke Ganpati mein aap wo Rupa, Komal… ko lekar gaye," the 'Bigg Boss' contestant added.

(With inputs from IANS)