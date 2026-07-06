Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Rakeysh Mehra sold his luxury Bandra apartment.

The property fetched Rs 7.75 crore from Vinod Chopra.

A significant Rs 46.5 lakh stamp duty was paid.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, best known for directing critically acclaimed films such as Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, has sold his luxury apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West in a multi-crore property deal.

The transaction comes shortly after Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar made headlines for selling two of his Mumbai flats. Now, Mehra has also joined the list of celebrities cashing in on premium real estate.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Sells Bandra Flat For Rs 7.75 Cr

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra recently completed a high-value property transaction. According to a report by CRE Matrix, the sale was officially registered on June 30.

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The filmmaker sold Flat No. 103 in Bahar Apartment, located in the upscale Bandra West area of Mumbai. The property was purchased by Vinod Dinanath Chopra for Rs 7.75 crore.

Rs 46.5 lakh Paid As Stamp Duty

The transaction also involved a significant stamp duty payment. As per the CRE Matrix report, Rs 46.5 lakh was paid towards stamp duty for the registration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (@rakeyshommehra)

The apartment has a carpet area of 698 sq ft and is situated on Pali Road in Bandra, one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential neighbourhoods.

Who Is Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra?

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is regarded as one of Bollywood's most accomplished filmmakers. Apart from directing, he has also built a successful career as a writer and producer.

Born on July 7, 1963, in New Delhi, the 62-year-old studied at the University of Delhi. Before entering the world of cinema, Mehra represented India at the national level in swimming during the 1982 Asian Games. Although he did not reach the final round, the experience reflected his early passion for excellence and competition.

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Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's films

Known for his creative vision from an early age, Mehra began his professional journey in 1986 with an advertising venture. During the initial years of his career, he created numerous commercials for several leading brands before moving into filmmaking.

He made his directorial debut with the 2001 film Aks, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee. Mehra later went on to direct acclaimed films including Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, both of which earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Director and established him as one of Hindi cinema's most respected storytellers.