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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesABP Exclusive | Rakesh Roshan, Wife Pramila Roshan Rent Out Mumbai Flat For Rs 5 Lakh A Month

ABP Exclusive | Rakesh Roshan, Wife Pramila Roshan Rent Out Mumbai Flat For Rs 5 Lakh A Month

Rakesh Roshan and wife Pramila Roshan have leased their JVPD, Mumbai flat for Rs 5 lakh monthly. The three-year deal includes a 5% annual rent hike.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
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  • Security deposit amounts to Rs 21.75 lakh.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pramila Roshan have leased out their flat in Mumbai's upscale JVPD area for a three-year tenure, with the property carrying an initial monthly rent of Rs 5 lakh. According to property registration data accessed from CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, the leave-and-licence agreement was registered on August 24, 2026.

ALSO READ: ABP Exclusive | Shaan, Wife Radhika Mukherji Buy 3 Bandra Flats For Rs 47.63 Cr

Rakesh Roshan, Pramila Roshan Lease Flat In JVPD

The property is a flat located on the second floor of Hiralaya Building on N.S. Road in JVPD, Mumbai (400049). The registration records list Mrs. Pramila Rakesh Roshan and Mr. Rakesh Roshan as the licensors, while Mrs. Asavari Rajopadhye is named as the licensee.

The agreement began on August 15, 2026, and carries a tenure of three years. The rent has been set at Rs 5 lakh per month initially.

Rental Terms And Security Deposit

As per the property transaction details, the agreement includes a 5% annual rent escalation over the three-year period. The security deposit for the property stands at Rs 21.75 lakh.

The carpet or built-up area of the flat has not been specified in the available registration details.

The agreement's rent commencement date and licence commencement date are both August 15, 2026, while the transaction was registered on August 24, 2026, according to data provided by CRE Matrix.

ALSO READ: ABP Exclusive | Akshay Kumar Sells Two Mumbai Flats For Rs 7.1 Cr, Sees 92.9% Gain On 2017 Purchase

Rakesh Roshan's Workfront

Rakesh Roshan is a prominent name in Hindi cinema, having worked across several roles including acting, filmmaking, screenwriting and film production.

His directorial filmography includes Khudgarz, Khoon Bhari Maang, Kishen Kanhaiya and Karan Arjun. He later delivered major successes with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and Koi... Mil Gaya, films that became significant milestones in Hindi cinema.

Roshan also created the popular Krrish franchise, beginning with Krrish in 2006 and continuing with subsequent instalments through 2013. The series established a strong presence for the superhero genre in Bollywood.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the leased property located?

The property is a flat situated on the second floor of Hiralaya Building on N.S. Road in JVPD, Mumbai.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
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Rakesh Roshan Mumbai News ABP Exclusive Pramila Roshan Rakesh Roshan Property
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