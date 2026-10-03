Rajpal Yadav Was Not Asked To Leave Mushtaq Khan’s Prayer Meet, Influencer Clarifies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nazma Shaikh clarified her viral video about Rajpal Yadav.

Her anger targeted people taking selfies, not Rajpal Yadav.

Repeated selfie requests at solemn prayer meet caused outburst.

Content creator Nazma Shaikh, who appeared to blast Rajpal Yadav in a viral video for taking selfies at Mushtaq Khan’s prayer meet, has now issued a clarification. She said her comments were not directed at Rajpal, but at people who were approaching him for selfies, as she felt it was not the appropriate time for such interactions. She further explained that the same behaviour had been repeated with other celebrities at the prayer meet despite being asked to stop. Since it happened for the third time, she said she lost her cool.

Rajpal Yadav Wasn’t Asked To Leave

On Friday, Nazma shared a video on Instagram explaining the context behind the viral video. Introducing herself and addressing the controversy, she said, “My name is Nazma Shaikh and what I am going to talk about today is about the prayer meet of Mushtaq Khan. People have spread such misconceptions that there is no limit to it. Now I will tell you the truth.”

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Nazma also highlighted Rajpal’s close bond with Mushtaq, saying the actor was like a younger brother to him. She said Rajpal was with Mushtaq two hours before his death and was also present when he was taken to the graveyard, as well as at the prayer meet.

“The reality is that Rajpal Yadav was very close to Mushtaq Khan. He was like a younger brother to him. Two hours before Mushtaq Khan’s death, Rajpal Yadav was with him. Rajpal Yadav was present on the day Mushtaq Khan was being taken to the graveyard. Rajpal Yadav was present at his prayer meet,” she said.

She went on to say that the viral videos offered only one side of what happened. According to her, people repeatedly approached celebrities attending the prayer meet for photographs and selfies, despite the solemn nature of the gathering.

“There were some people who were there only to click pictures whenever an artist came. It was a place to wish peace upon someone. People were continuously clicking pictures with actors like Mukesh Rishi, Upasana Singh and Rajpal Yadav. We tried to make them understand that it was not a selfie point, it was a prayer meeting,” she said.

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‘My Anger Was Not Directed At Rajpal’

She clarified that her frustration was directed at the people asking for selfies and not at Rajpal. “My anger was directed at such people who were there only to click pictures without realising the kind of atmosphere they were in. I had shown my anger towards such people and not Rajpal Yadav,” she said.

Nazma further explained that Rajpal eventually left the prayer meeting to ensure that the situation did not become tense.

She also revealed that several other artistes who attended the prayer meet stayed only briefly before leaving. “I urge my friends in the media to not run misleading narratives, and please publish the whole truth,” Nazma said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazma Shaikh ( Fame Media ) (@nazma9846)

Mushtaq Khan Death

Mushtaq, known for his iconic “Meri ek taang nakli hai” dialogue in Welcome, breathed his last on September 24 at around 7 pm at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. The actor died after his lung cancer relapsed and progressed to an advanced stage. His last rites were performed on Friday, September 25, at the Yari Road Cemetery in Versova, Mumbai, following Friday prayers. His son, Mohsin Khan, was among those who carried his mortal remains.

His prayer meet was held on September 30 at Raheja Classic Club to pay tribute to the late actor.

Members of the film and television fraternity, including Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Rajat Bedi, Ali Khan, Manish Wadhwa and director Anees Bazmee, attended the prayer meet to pay their respects. However, veteran actor Raza Murad expressed his disappointment over the absence of several Bollywood stars at the funeral.