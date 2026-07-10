Rajpal Yadav’s FIRST Instagram Post After Delhi HC’s Verdict In Rs 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajpal Yadav sentenced to three months jail term.

Actor ordered to pay significant monetary penalties, fines.

Case originated from his 2010 film loan default.

Yadav rejected settlement, failed court payment directions.

Just hours after the Delhi High Court delivered its verdict in Rajpal Yadav’s Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, the actor turned to Instagram and shared his first post. The actor has to serve a three-month jail term, along with directions to pay Rs 1.05 crore in each of the seven cases against him. He’s also required to pay roughly Rs 1.04 crore more directly to the complainant company, along with a Rs 25,000 fine payable to the State. His wife, Radha Yadav, has separately been ordered to contribute over Rs 5 lakh per case.

Rajpal Yadav’s First Post Since Delhi HC Hearing

His first Instagram post after the verdict is a video with Akshay Kumar. The video is an advertisement for a spice brand.

ALSO READ| Delhi High Court Sentences Rajpal Yadav To Three Months' Jail In Rs 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case

It plays out like a mini comedy sketch where Akshay is shown presenting a lavish spread to a table of visibly impressed women, one of whom is so taken by the food that she tries to plant a grateful kiss on who she assumes is the chef - Akshay himself. The twist comes when Rajpal steps in wearing a chef’s apron, and Akshay clarifies that the real credit belongs to Rajpal, who whipped up the dishes using the masala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial)

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case

The case dates back to 2010, when Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from financial firm M/s Murli Projects Pvt. Ltd. to bankroll his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film flopped, and Yadav’s repayment troubles snowballed from there - cheques issued toward clearing the debt began bouncing, pulling him into prosecution under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

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Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who presided over the matter, noted that Yadav had been given repeated chances to make good on his commitments but consistently failed to follow through. The court pointed out that he never deposited sums he’d promised, including Rs 2.5 crore he’d asked to pay in instalments.

Earlier this year, in February, the High Court ordered him to surrender before jail authorities after he failed to comply with its directions, and later turned down his request for more time before surrendering. He surrendered on February 5 and was later released on an interim suspension of his sentence after depositing Rs 1.5 crore with the complainant. That temporary relief has now run out with Friday’s verdict.

Notably, the court had also tried to broker a settlement during proceedings - the complainant was even willing to accept Rs 6 crore as full and final payment - but Yadav, appearing virtually, turned the offer down, citing the heavy financial losses and property sales he’d already been forced into.

Rajpal Yadav was last seen in Bhoot Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle.