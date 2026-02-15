Rajpal Yadav Not Released, Confirms Wife After Old Video Sparks Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, who has been lodged in Tihar Jail for the past ten days, became the subject of fresh speculation after a video of him praising Salman Khan circulated widely on social media. Many users claimed the clip showed Yadav speaking after being released from custody, triggering widespread online chatter. However, his wife Radha Yadav has now clarified that the actor remains in jail and described the viral claims as misleading.

Old Clip Sparks Fresh Buzz

The video, which surfaced online earlier this week, showed Yadav seated in a car speaking to members of the media. In the footage, he appeared to reflect on a difficult phase in his life and expressed gratitude towards Salman Khan. As the clip gained traction, several social media posts suggested that the actor had been released from Tihar Jail.

The speculation quickly gathered pace, with users sharing the video alongside claims that Yadav was out on bail. By evening, the rumours had spread widely across platforms.

However, it has since emerged that the clip is not recent. The footage is understood to be from an earlier occasion and does not relate to his current legal situation.

Wife Clarifies Status

Responding to the reports, Radha Yadav told Bombay Times that her husband has not yet been released. She stated that he remains in Tihar Jail and that a hearing on his bail plea is scheduled for Monday, February 16.

When asked about his well-being, she said that, to the best of her understanding, he is “fine”. Radha also acknowledged the support the family has received during this period, expressing gratitude for the messages from fans and members of the film industry.

While she did not name any individuals, she indicated that several actors had extended their support. She also voiced hope that Yadav would be released soon, as legal proceedings continue.

Related Video Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse