Rajpal Yadav Joins Salman Khan’s Untitled Film SVC63, Pic From Hyderabad Set Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khan previously supported Yadav during a public controversy.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has begun shooting for his new film with director Vamshi Paidipally in Mumbai. As per the latest update, veteran comedian Rajpal Yadav has also joined the project and will be seen in an important role. This news has further increased excitement among fans.

Rajpal Yadav Joins Salman Khan’s Film

A major update has come in regarding Salman Khan’s upcoming film. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Rajpal Yadav has been cast in a key role in this action entertainer. He will be seen as Salman’s right-hand man, and a strong bond between the two characters will be a highlight of the film. His role is said to be one of the most important parts of the story.

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It is believed that Salman Khan has full confidence in Rajpal Yadav’s comic timing and acting skills, which is why he was chosen for the role. Their on-screen chemistry is expected to add a special charm to the film. Rajpal has already started shooting for his part.

When Will The Film Release?

The film will also star South Indian actress Nayanthara in the lead role, and is being produced by Dil Raju. It is slated for a theatrical release on Eid 2027, which fans are eagerly waiting for.

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Notably, Salman Khan and Rajpal Yadav have worked together before as well. In the 2005 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Rajpal’s role as a pandit was widely loved by the audience. He was also seen in the film Partner.

Salman Khan Supports Rajpal Yadav

Recently, Rajpal Yadav made headlines due to a controversy after a comment made about him during an award show sparked debate. During that time, Salman Khan openly supported him and even shared a detailed post on social media in his favour.