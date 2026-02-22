Rajpal Yadav Reacts After Tihar Release, Says ‘I Haven’t Even Checked My Phone Properly Yet’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







After days of uncertainty, Rajpal Yadav is back in the public eye. The actor walked out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday evening after the Delhi High Court granted him temporary relief in a cheque bounce case. The court allowed his release after he deposited Rs 1.5 crore to the complainant and sought time to attend a family wedding on February 19.

ALSO READ: 'Kitna Embarrassing Hota Hai': Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About ‘Padded Bra’ Demands In South Films

“I Haven’t Even Checked My Phone Properly Yet”

Soon after his release, Rajpal travelled to his native village in Uttar Pradesh, where he was seen celebrating his niece’s wedding. Speaking to UP Tak, he reflected on the wave of support that poured in during his time behind bars.

“I moved to Mumbai in 1997, and it’s going to be 30 years in 2027,” he said, adding, “I’ve got so much love that thanking them is making them feel small. The audience across the world and all ages smile whenever they see me. And I smile back looking at them smile. I’ve spent half a century just smiling like that. I’ve lived over 500 lives through all the roles I’ve done across theatre, film, and television.”

He further shared, “I thank everyone who poured in their support on social media. And those who haven’t come on social media, and never will, there’s a long list there too. When I got out of jail, my wife told me how many people have reached out personally. I haven’t even checked my phone properly yet.”

Credits Wife Radha And Industry Friends

The actor credited his wife Radha for being his strongest pillar. “It’s my good fortune that my wife has taught me how to conduct myself in life. It’s been 23 years since we got married in 2003. After my mother, she’s fulfilled my life’s dream by raising my kids so well. She’s educated the next generation. What can be better than that?”

He also acknowledged support from the film fraternity, including his Mujhse Shaadi Karogi co-star Salman Khan.

Reflecting on his bond with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajpal said, “He didn’t eat at my place. That was his home, his food. Because I got work thanks to him. There were 10-15 actors from different states, but it didn’t matter who had work or who didn’t. What mattered was that we all ate together, laughing every evening. He gave me the credit, that’s his nobility. But none of that was mine. It was only his.”

Legal Conditions And Next Steps

The court has directed Rajpal to surrender his passport and barred him from leaving the country without prior approval. He must also remain present, physically or virtually, on the next hearing scheduled for March 18.

Addressing the case, he stated, “When I got out of jail, I gave the whole country a byte very seriously that I’ll give the context of this case with a proper legal team at a press conference. I may not speak about it again after that, but please give me some time to present my side of the story before you.”

For now, Rajpal Yadav appears focused on gratitude, and perhaps, finally checking that phone filled with messages of support.