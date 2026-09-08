Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SC granted Rajpal Yadav interim relief, deposit Rs 5 crore.

Yadav convicted for seven bounced cheques since 2010.

Delhi HC upheld conviction; SC to hear September 15.

The Supreme Court has granted actor Rajpal Yadav interim relief in seven cheque bounce cases, protecting him from having to surrender or face imprisonment for now. The relief, however, comes with a key condition. The apex court has directed him to deposit Rs 5 crore with Registry by Wednesday.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also issued notice on Yadav’s plea challenging a Delhi High Court order dated July 10, which had upheld his conviction. The matter is next scheduled for hearing on September 15.

What Is The Case About?

The dispute dates back to 2010. Murli Projects Pvt Ltd had given around Rs 5 crore to Rajpal Yadav, his wife and his film production company for making the film Ata Pata Laapata. After the film’s release was delayed, the two sides entered into several agreements regarding repayment of the amount.

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Later, seven cheques issued to the company bounced. Following this, Murli Projects filed seven separate complaints under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

High Court Also Upheld His Conviction

A trial court convicted Rajpal Yadav in all seven cases in April 2018. In 2024, a sessions court also upheld the conviction. He was sentenced to three months in jail and fined Rs 1.35 crore in each case.

On July 10, the Delhi High Court refused to interfere with the sentence. The court observed that Yadav had repeatedly assured the company that the payment would be made, but failed to fulfil those commitments.

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What Did Rajpal Yadav Argue In SC?

In his plea before the Supreme Court, Rajpal Yadav argued that the two sides had reached a settlement of around Rs 10.40 crore in April 2013. He claimed that following the settlement, the complaints relating to the old cheques could not be allowed to continue.

After hearing the actor’s counsel on Tuesday, the Supreme Court listed the matter for further hearing on September 15. For now, Rajpal Yadav will remain protected from being sent to jail until the next hearing, subject to his complying with the condition of depositing Rs 5 crore.