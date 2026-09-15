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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: SC Gives Actor 2-Week Deadline, Directs Him To Surrender Passport

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: SC Gives Actor 2-Week Deadline, Directs Him To Surrender Passport

Rajpal Yadav appeared virtually during the hearing, while his lawyer assured the bench that a draft of at least Rs 2 crore would be submitted within two weeks.

Written By : Nipun Sehgal |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court granted actor two weeks for payment arrangement.
  • Court expressed concern, directing actor to surrender passport.
  • Actor faced multiple convictions for 2010 cheque bounce.

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Rajpal Yadav has been granted another opportunity by the Supreme Court in the cheque bounce case, with the court giving him two weeks to arrange the required payment.

During the hearing, Rajpal’s lawyer informed the court that funds were being arranged through the sale of certain properties. He assured the bench that a draft of at least Rs 2 crore would be submitted within two weeks, along with a clear schedule for paying the remaining amount.

‘Your Conduct Has Not Been Credible’: SC

The Supreme Court, however, expressed reservations over Rajpal’s previous conduct, observing that it “has not been credible”. The court has granted the actor what was described as a final opportunity and directed him to surrender his passport.

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Rajpal Yadav also appeared virtually during the hearing. The judges, however, did not question him directly. Taking note of the assurance given by his lawyer, the court allowed him two weeks to arrange the payment.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for October 5.

Earlier this month, he received interim protection from the apex court, sparing him from surrender or jail time. This relief, however, isn’t unconditional. The court ordered him to deposit Rs 5 crore with the Registry

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case

The case traces back to 2010, when Murli Projects Pvt Ltd extended roughly Rs 5 crore to Yadav, his wife, and their film production house to finance the movie Ata Pata Laapata. When the film’s release got held up, both parties worked out a series of arrangements to handle repayment.

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Things took a turn when seven cheques given to the company failed to clear. Murli Projects responded by filing seven individual complaints invoking Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. A trial court found Yadav guilty across all seven cases back in April 2018, a verdict a sessions court later affirmed in 2024. Each case carried a three-month jail term along with a Rs 1.35 crore fine.

More recently, on July 10, the Delhi High Court declined to modify the sentence, noting that Yadav had promised to settle the debt but consistently failed to follow through.

Before the Supreme Court, Yadav contended that he and Murli Projects had actually resolved the matter through a settlement worth around Rs 10.40 crore back in April 2013, and that once this settlement was reached, the original cheque-related complaints shouldn’t have been pursued further.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest update in Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case?

The Supreme Court has granted Rajpal Yadav two weeks to arrange the required payment. His lawyer assured the court that a draft of at least Rs 2 crore would be submitted.

Why did the Supreme Court express reservations about Rajpal Yadav's conduct?

The Supreme Court observed that his conduct

How did the cheque bounce case against Rajpal Yadav originate?

The case dates back to 2010 when Murli Projects Pvt Ltd lent him approximately Rs 5 crore for a film. Problems arose when seven cheques given to the company failed to clear.

What were the previous court rulings in this case?

A trial court found Yadav guilty in 2018, a verdict affirmed by a sessions court in 2024. The Delhi High Court also declined to modify his sentence in July.

Published at : 15 Sep 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajpal Yadav Breaking News ABP Live SUpreme COurt Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case
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