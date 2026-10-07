Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajpal Yadav deposited ₹1.15 crore in cheque bounce case.

He committed to depositing ₹85 lakh more by October 13.

Court requested repayment schedule; Yadav cited reputational damage.

Rajpal Yadav appeared before the Supreme Court in connection with a cheque bounce case and submitted a demand draft of Rs 1.15 crore. His lawyer told the court that the sale of a property has been delayed due to Pitru Paksha. He further said that Rajpal will deposit another Rs 85 lakh through RTGS on October 13, after the start of Navratri.

The court directed Rajpal to also provide a schedule for clearing the remaining amount.

‘16-Year-Old Case Damaged My Reputation’

During the hearing, the judge spoke directly to Rajpal, who said that the 16-year-old case had caused him significant damage to his reputation as well as financial losses.

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The Chief Justice then remarked, “Make a good film and entertain everyone.”

Rajpal responded with a light-hearted remark, saying he had already thought of a title for his next film. “I have thought about the name of the film. Solah Saawan Jhel Ke.”

The hearing subsequently concluded.

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This comes after the Supreme Court pulled up the actor, remarking that “his place is in jail.” The court also warned Rajpal Yadav against displaying what it described as arrogance, saying, “We know how to treat this kind of arrogance. You are acting here as well, but it will not work.”

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case

The case dates back to 2010, when Murli Projects Private Limited provided a loan of around Rs 5 crore to Rajpal Yadav, his wife and his production company for making the film Ata Pata Laapata. Following delays in the film’s release, an agreement was reached over repayment of the money. However, seven cheques issued to the company were dishonoured.

Murli Projects subsequently filed a case under the Negotiable Instruments Act. In April 2018, a trial court convicted Rajpal Yadav, and the Sessions Court upheld the conviction in 2024.