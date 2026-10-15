Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Actor Deposits Rs 2 Crore, SC Directs Mediation For Settlement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court directed mediation for Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case.

Actor Rajpal Yadav deposited Rs 2 crore as previously ordered.

Court also ordered release of Yadav's passport for travel.

Case stems from bounced cheques for a 2010 film loan.

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Rajpal Yadav has received relief in a cheque bounce case, with the Supreme Court directing both parties to explore a settlement through mediation. The court also asked the trial court to release Yadav’s passport, subject to appropriate conditions. This comes after the actor deposited a demand draft of Rs 1.15 crore with the Supreme Court and promised to pay the remaining Rs 85 lakh through RTGS on October 13, after the start of Navratri.

During the hearing, he also expressed that the 16-year-old case had significantly damaged his reputation.

When Chief Justice Surya Kant urged him to “make a good film and entertain people”, Yadav said he would make a film based on his struggles, adding that he had already thought of a title for it. “I have thought about the name of the film. Solah Saawan Jhel Ke.”

Rajpal Yadav Deposits Rs 2 Crore

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the order after Yadav’s lawyer informed the court that the actor had complied with its previous direction by depositing Rs 2 crore with the Supreme Court Registry. Of this amount, Rs 1.15 crore was deposited through a demand draft and Rs 85 lakh through RTGS.

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Taking note of the deposit, the court expressed satisfaction and asked both parties to seek a resolution through mediation. The court said it would appoint a mediator and directed both sides to appear before the mediator on the scheduled date. The lawyer representing Murli Projects, the company that filed the cheque bounce case against Yadav, agreed to the proposal.

Yadav’s lawyer then told the court that the actor wished to travel abroad for professional commitments, but his passport is with the trial court. The Supreme Court subsequently directed the trial court to release Yadav’s passport, subject to appropriate conditions.

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case

In 2010, Rajpal Yadav borrowed around Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based company Murli Projects to finance his film Ata Pata Laapata. After seven cheques issued towards repayment of the loan bounced, the company approached the court.

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Following the lower court’s verdict, the Delhi High Court also held Yadav guilty in the case. On July 10, 2026, the High Court directed him to pay a separate fine of Rs 1.35 crore in each cheque bounce case and sentenced him to three months in prison.

Challenging the order, Yadav approached the Supreme Court, where he deposited Rs 2 crore. Following the deposit, he received relief from immediate imprisonment, and the matter was referred for mediation to explore a settlement.









