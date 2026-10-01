Rajpal Yadav Asked To Leave Mushtaq Khan’s Prayer Meet? Here’s What Happened

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajpal Yadav's departure from Mushtaq Khan's prayer meet went viral.

Claims of expulsion surfaced after Yadav took photos outside.

Khan's family disapproved of photos taken at solemn event.

A video from actor Mushtaq Khan’s prayer meeting in Mumbai has sparked discussion after Rajpal Yadav was seen leaving the venue amid a gathering of photographers and fans. The actor had attended the September 30 prayer meet at Raheja Classic Club to pay his respects to Khan, who died on September 24 at the age of 56 following a battle with cancer. As footage of Yadav leaving began circulating online, claims surfaced that he had been asked to leave the condolence meeting. However, the available account suggests the situation was linked to photographs and selfies being taken outside the venue.

Mushtaq Khan’s Prayer Meet

Mushtaq Khan, known for his supporting roles in films such as Gadar and Welcome, died on September 24. His family organised a prayer meeting six days later at Raheja Classic Club in Mumbai. Several members of the film fraternity attended the gathering, including Poonam Dhillon, Rahul Roy and Rakhi Sawant. Rajpal Yadav was also present to offer his condolences to Khan’s family.

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According to the account surrounding the viral video, Yadav met Khan’s family and sons before leaving the venue. It was while he was heading out that the situation attracted attention.

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Why Did Rajpal Yadav Leave?

After paying his respects, Rajpal Yadav reportedly stopped outside the venue as paparazzi and people around him asked for photographs. Some fans also approached the actor for selfies.

The scene took place shortly after the prayer gathering, when Khan’s family and attendees were still observing a solemn occasion. According to the account, members of the family were unhappy with the photographs and selfies being taken in the vicinity of the condolence gathering.

A video showing Yadav leaving the location subsequently went viral, leading to claims that he had been thrown out of the prayer meeting. However, the circumstances described around the footage indicate that his departure followed the situation outside rather than being evidence that he was formally expelled from the prayer ceremony.

Viral Video Fuels Speculation

The incident gained attention largely because of the footage and the claims circulating alongside it. Social media users questioned why photographs and selfies were being taken around a prayer meeting. The episode has also brought renewed attention to the conduct expected at private condolence gatherings, particularly when photographers and fans gather around celebrities attending such events. The viral footage has fuelled speculation about Rajpal Yadav’s departure, but the circumstances described around the incident point to the photo-taking episode as the reason for the uncomfortable situation.