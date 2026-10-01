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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRajpal Yadav Asked To Leave Mushtaq Khan’s Prayer Meet? Here’s What Happened

Rajpal Yadav Asked To Leave Mushtaq Khan’s Prayer Meet? Here’s What Happened

Rajpal Yadav’s exit from Mushtaq Khan’s prayer meet in Mumbai sparked speculation after a video went viral. Here’s what reportedly happened at the condolence gathering.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajpal Yadav's departure from Mushtaq Khan's prayer meet went viral.
  • Claims of expulsion surfaced after Yadav took photos outside.
  • Khan's family disapproved of photos taken at solemn event.

A video from actor Mushtaq Khan’s prayer meeting in Mumbai has sparked discussion after Rajpal Yadav was seen leaving the venue amid a gathering of photographers and fans. The actor had attended the September 30 prayer meet at Raheja Classic Club to pay his respects to Khan, who died on September 24 at the age of 56 following a battle with cancer. As footage of Yadav leaving began circulating online, claims surfaced that he had been asked to leave the condolence meeting. However, the available account suggests the situation was linked to photographs and selfies being taken outside the venue.

Mushtaq Khan’s Prayer Meet

Mushtaq Khan, known for his supporting roles in films such as Gadar and Welcome, died on September 24. His family organised a prayer meeting six days later at Raheja Classic Club in Mumbai. Several members of the film fraternity attended the gathering, including Poonam Dhillon, Rahul Roy and Rakhi Sawant. Rajpal Yadav was also present to offer his condolences to Khan’s family.

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According to the account surrounding the viral video, Yadav met Khan’s family and sons before leaving the venue. It was while he was heading out that the situation attracted attention.

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Why Did Rajpal Yadav Leave?

After paying his respects, Rajpal Yadav reportedly stopped outside the venue as paparazzi and people around him asked for photographs. Some fans also approached the actor for selfies.

The scene took place shortly after the prayer gathering, when Khan’s family and attendees were still observing a solemn occasion. According to the account, members of the family were unhappy with the photographs and selfies being taken in the vicinity of the condolence gathering.

A video showing Yadav leaving the location subsequently went viral, leading to claims that he had been thrown out of the prayer meeting. However, the circumstances described around the footage indicate that his departure followed the situation outside rather than being evidence that he was formally expelled from the prayer ceremony.

Viral Video Fuels Speculation

The incident gained attention largely because of the footage and the claims circulating alongside it. Social media users questioned why photographs and selfies were being taken around a prayer meeting. The episode has also brought renewed attention to the conduct expected at private condolence gatherings, particularly when photographers and fans gather around celebrities attending such events. The viral footage has fuelled speculation about Rajpal Yadav’s departure, but the circumstances described around the incident point to the photo-taking episode as the reason for the uncomfortable situation.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rajpal Yadav's departure from Mushtaq Khan's prayer meeting go viral?

A video of Rajpal Yadav stopping for photos and selfies outside the venue circulated online. This led to speculation and claims that he had been asked to leave the condolence meeting.

What was the actual situation regarding Rajpal Yadav's exit from the prayer meeting?

After paying respects, Yadav was approached by paparazzi and fans for photos and selfies outside. Mushtaq Khan's family was reportedly unhappy with this activity near the solemn gathering.

Who was Mushtaq Khan, whose prayer meeting was held?

Mushtaq Khan was an actor known for supporting roles in films such as Gadar and Welcome. He died on September 24 at age 56 following a battle with cancer.

What was the family's reaction to the situation outside the condolence gathering?

The family members were unhappy with photographs and selfies being taken in the vicinity of the condolence gathering. They were still observing a solemn occasion.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Bollywood Celebrities Rajpal Yadav Mushtaq Khan Mushtaq Khan Death Mushtaq Khan Prayer Meet Rajpal Yadav Viral Video Rajpal Yadav Prayer Meet
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