Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Reveal Daughter’s Name Parvati Paul Rao

Actor couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa marked a deeply personal milestone on Sunday by publicly announcing the name of their newborn daughter. Taking to Instagram, the two shared an intimate photograph in which they are seen gently holding their baby’s tiny hands, offering fans a tender glimpse into their new chapter as parents.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Introduce Baby Girl Parvati

Along with the photo, the couple penned a short yet emotional message that resonated widely with fans and industry peers. The caption read, “With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing.” The post then revealed their daughter’s name written in both English and Hindi: “PARVATI PAUL RAO”.

The simplicity and spiritual tone of the announcement struck a chord online, with congratulatory messages pouring in from fellow actors, filmmakers, and fans alike. The couple’s choice to keep the moment understated yet meaningful reflected the same values they displayed when they first announced the birth of their child.

Welcoming Parenthood on a Special Anniversary

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa had earlier shared news of their daughter’s arrival in November last year. The announcement coincided with their fourth wedding anniversary, making the occasion even more special. At the time, they described becoming parents as the most profound experience of their lives.

In their earlier post, the couple wrote, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl… Blessed parents Patralekhaa and Rajkumaar.” Much like their latest update, the message focused on gratitude and faith, avoiding unnecessary details while emphasising emotional fulfilment.

A Love Story That Began on Set

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s relationship spans over a decade. The two first crossed paths while working on Hansal Mehta’s CityLights in 2014. Their on-screen collaboration soon blossomed into a real-life romance, admired for its warmth and mutual respect.

After years of dating, the couple got married in November 2021 in an intimate ceremony held in Chandigarh, surrounded by close family and friends. Since then, they have consistently shared glimpses of their personal journey while maintaining a sense of privacy.

Rajkummar Rao’s Professional Front

Professionally, Rajkummar Rao continues to maintain a strong presence in cinema. He was recently seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf, a romantic comedy set in Varanasi, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi. He also appeared in the action thriller Maalik, co-starring Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar, which released in July.

Looking ahead, Rajkummar has an interesting lineup that includes the Netflix comedy Toaster, which he co-produced with Patralekhaa, and a biographical film where he will portray noted public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.