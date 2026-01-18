Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Reveal Daughter’s Name Parvati Paul Rao

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Reveal Daughter’s Name Parvati Paul Rao

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announce their baby girl’s name, Parvati Paul Rao, sharing an emotional first photo and heartfelt message on Instagram.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 12:44 PM (IST)

Actor couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa marked a deeply personal milestone on Sunday by publicly announcing the name of their newborn daughter. Taking to Instagram, the two shared an intimate photograph in which they are seen gently holding their baby’s tiny hands, offering fans a tender glimpse into their new chapter as parents.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Introduce Baby Girl Parvati

Along with the photo, the couple penned a short yet emotional message that resonated widely with fans and industry peers. The caption read, “With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing.” The post then revealed their daughter’s name written in both English and Hindi: “PARVATI PAUL RAO”.

The simplicity and spiritual tone of the announcement struck a chord online, with congratulatory messages pouring in from fellow actors, filmmakers, and fans alike. The couple’s choice to keep the moment understated yet meaningful reflected the same values they displayed when they first announced the birth of their child.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Welcoming Parenthood on a Special Anniversary

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa had earlier shared news of their daughter’s arrival in November last year. The announcement coincided with their fourth wedding anniversary, making the occasion even more special. At the time, they described becoming parents as the most profound experience of their lives.

In their earlier post, the couple wrote, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl… Blessed parents Patralekhaa and Rajkumaar.” Much like their latest update, the message focused on gratitude and faith, avoiding unnecessary details while emphasising emotional fulfilment.

A Love Story That Began on Set

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s relationship spans over a decade. The two first crossed paths while working on Hansal Mehta’s CityLights in 2014. Their on-screen collaboration soon blossomed into a real-life romance, admired for its warmth and mutual respect.

After years of dating, the couple got married in November 2021 in an intimate ceremony held in Chandigarh, surrounded by close family and friends. Since then, they have consistently shared glimpses of their personal journey while maintaining a sense of privacy.

Rajkummar Rao’s Professional Front

Professionally, Rajkummar Rao continues to maintain a strong presence in cinema. He was recently seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf, a romantic comedy set in Varanasi, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi. He also appeared in the action thriller Maalik, co-starring Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar, which released in July.

Looking ahead, Rajkummar has an interesting lineup that includes the Netflix comedy Toaster, which he co-produced with Patralekhaa, and a biographical film where he will portray noted public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Patralekhaa Baby Girl Parvati Paul Rao Rajkummar Rao Family
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
ABP Deep Dive: Resort Politics Returns? Why Shinde Sena Moved Corporators To 5-Star Hotel After BJP’s Victory
ABP Deep Dive: Resort Politics Returns? Why Shinde Sena Moved Corporators To 5-Star Hotel After BJP’s Victory
Cricket
IND vs NZ Live Score: Shubman Gill Chases First-Ever ODI Series Triumph As Captain
IND vs NZ Live Score: Shubman Gill Chases First-Ever ODI Series Triumph As Captain
India
Delhi-NCR Shrouded In Dense Fog; Zero-Visibility, 'Severe' Pollution Paralyse Flight, Train Services
Delhi-NCR Shrouded In Dense Fog; Zero-Visibility, 'Severe' Pollution Paralyse Flight, Train Services
World
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Mauni Amavasya Mela, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Alleges Police Brutality on Saints
Breaking News: Ahilyabai Holkar Statue Row, Congress Questions Varanasi Redevelopment
Religious News: Sea of Devotees Witnessed Across India as Mauni Amavasya Maha Snan Draws Massive Crowds
Up Politics: Political Storm Over Manikarnika Ghat Redevelopment as Mayawati Seeks Clarity on Ahilyabai Holkar Statue
Weather Alert: Triple Attack of Fog, Cold and Pollution Disrupts Life Across Delhi NCR, Visibility Drops to Zero
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget