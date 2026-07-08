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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRajkummar Rao Becomes Dada: Sourav Ganguly Relives His Historic Lord’s Balcony Moment Ahead Of Biopic Release

Rajkummar Rao Becomes Dada: Sourav Ganguly Relives His Historic Lord’s Balcony Moment Ahead Of Biopic Release

The first look of 'Dada – The Sourav Ganguly' Story starring Rajkummar Rao was unveiled on Ganguly’s birthday. The biopic, releasing on 14 May 2027, has already received a warm response from fans.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 07:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • First look of Sourav Ganguly biopic unveiled on birthday.
  • Rajkummar Rao portrays Ganguly; film releases May 14, 2027.
  • Ganguly praised Rao, recalling iconic Lord's balcony moment.
  • Biopic traces his journey transforming Indian cricket.

The first look poster of Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story, featuring Rajkummar Rao in the role of the former Indian cricket captain, was unveiled on Sourav Ganguly’s birthday, making the occasion even more special for fans across the world. Along with the poster launch, the makers also announced that the much-awaited biopic will hit theatres on May 14 2027, arriving during an extended holiday weekend. The first look has received an overwhelming response from audiences, and Sourav Ganguly himself expressed his happiness and gratitude after seeing the love pouring in for the film.

Sourav Ganguly Revisits Iconic Lord’s Balcony Moment After Seeing Biopic’s First Look

Taking to social media, Ganguly shared a video thanking fans for their birthday wishes and also praised Rajkummar Rao for his portrayal in the upcoming biopic. He said, “Thank you everyone for these sincere birthday wishes. It makes me feel so humble year after year that I get so much of love and affection from so many people all around the country and the world."

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Talking about the launch of the biopic’s first look, Ganguly added, "Today it's been the launch of the first look of my biopic. Rajkummar, I think he's done an incredible job and it makes it even more special because it takes me back to the 2002 NatWest final and the Lord's Balcony which is recreated by Rajkummar and the cast and the crew of my biopic. So once again thank you so much for my birthday wishes and as I said it makes me feel incredibly humble year after year.”

Rajkummar Rao’s Transformation As Dada Takes Fans Through The Cricket Legend’s Inspiring Journey

Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story will showcase the inspiring journey of a cricketer who went beyond the boundaries of the sport and transformed Indian cricket. The film will trace his rise from a young talent to one of India’s most influential captains, highlighting his determination, resilience and leadership that inspired millions.

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Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the biopic is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series and DBL, the film is a Luv Films production and will release worldwide in cinemas on May 14 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is 'Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story' scheduled for release?

The biopic,

Who plays Sourav Ganguly in his biopic?

Rajkummar Rao portrays Sourav Ganguly in the biopic

Who is directing and producing the Sourav Ganguly biopic?

The biopic is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. It is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T-Series and DBL.

How did Sourav Ganguly react to the first look of his biopic?

Sourav Ganguly expressed happiness and gratitude, praising Rajkummar Rao's portrayal. He also noted the recreation of the iconic 2002 NatWest final at the Lord's Balcony.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 07:36 PM (IST)
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Rajkummar Rao Dada Sourav Ganguly
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