Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Overjoyed As They Await Their First Child This Diwali

Bollywood actor-couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are preparing to welcome their first child, making this year’s Diwali celebrations extra special. The couple shared their excitement and reflections on this life-changing journey in an interview with HT.

A Joyous Phase for the Couple

Patralekhaa described the anticipation and changes of pregnancy, saying, “We are super excited. Firstly, the baby’s coming, and also, professionally, our first production is going to come out in a couple of months. We are also editing our second film. So there’s a lot happening, and it’s an exciting phase."

She added, “Me being pregnant has been the source of light for me this year. It’s actually a very strange journey that you take. It’s difficult because physically you look different — your body changes in these nine months. It can also be a bit overwhelming because there’s a new member who’s going to join your family."

Spiritual Diwali Rituals

Patralekhaa revealed how the couple’s Diwali celebrations have evolved, saying, “I don’t feel like it’s the two of us anymore because the baby is right there, ready to arrive."

She shared that both she and Rajkummar are spiritual, performing Diwali pujas each year since their marriage. She noted, “Raj is also quite particular about his mandir — he loves it, as it’s the place where he sits and meditates the most. He cleans up the whole space himself. Sometimes the pandit ji comes, and sometimes even Raj performs the puja."

Heartwarming Pregnancy Announcement

The couple revealed their pregnancy on Instagram with a pastel-toned post featuring a floral wreath and a cradle, with the words “Baby on the way” and their names. Rajkummar captioned the post simply, “Elated ❤️❤️," capturing the joy and anticipation of the moment.

A Decade-Long Love Story

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa first met over a decade ago, and their relationship strengthened while working on CityLights in 2014. They tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in Chandigarh in an intimate ceremony. Patralekhaa wore a red sari with a Bengali verse embroidered on her veil, while Rajkummar looked elegant in ivory, marking a beautiful start to their married life.