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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRajinikanth Watches 'Jailer 2' With Fans In Chennai After 40 Years, Video Goes Viral: WATCH

Rajinikanth Watches 'Jailer 2' With Fans In Chennai After 40 Years, Video Goes Viral: WATCH

In a rare public outing, megastar Rajinikanth attended a theatrical screening of his blockbuster 'Jailer 2' alongside his grandson Linga, music composer Anirudh, and fans at a Chennai theatre.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 07:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajinikanth watched 'Jailer 2' publicly after forty years.
  • He attended Chennai multiplex with grandson, composer Anirudh.
  • Kamal Haasan congratulated 'Jailer 2' team for worldwide success.

The euphoria surrounding Rajinikanth's latest blockbuster Jailer 2 continues to grip the nation, and it seems the 'Thalaivar' himself couldn't resist experiencing the magic on the big screen alongside his loyal audience. Breaking a personal hiatus of nearly four decades, the Tamil cinema icon recently made a highly rare public appearance at a multiplex in Chennai to watch his own film with a live audience, creating an unforgettable moment for the fans present in the auditorium.

A Rare Theatre Visit With Grandson Linga

On Friday night, Rajinikanth quietly arrived at PVR Cinemas inside Phoenix Marketcity in Chennai's Velachery area. He wasn't alone; the 75-year-old superstar was accompanied by his grandson Linga and the film's celebrated music composer, Anirudh Ravichander. A video shared on social media by production house Sun Pictures captured the veteran actor's arrival.

Dressed simply and accompanied by a small security detail, Rajinikanth was welcomed by the cinema team before he headed straight into the auditorium, choosing to sit among regular moviegoers to witness the action-drama unfold. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sun Pictures marked the historic occasion by writing: "For the first time in 40 years, Superstar Rajinikanth joins fans to witness #Jailer2 on the big screen! #Jailer2 Industry Mega Blockbuster."

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Kamal Haasan Celebrates The 'Superhit'

The industry continues to rally behind the massive success of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. Earlier this week, legendary actor-politician Kamal Haasan took to social media to celebrate the triumph of his long-time friend and contemporary. Congratulating the team, Haasan wrote in Tamil on X, "News has come in that Jailer 2, starring my dear friend Rajinikanth, which released today has emerged a superhit worldwide. Heartfelt congratulations to my friend Rajinikanth, director @Nelsondilpkumar, music composer @anirudhofficial, and the @sunpictures team."

About 'Jailer 2' And Its Star Cast

Released theatrically on October 15, Jailer 2 serves as a direct sequel to the 2023 mega-blockbuster. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, the high-octane action thriller brings back Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Apart from the signature absurdist humour and gripping action, the film has generated massive buzz across the country for its sprawling pan-India ensemble, notably featuring a highly-talked-about cameo by Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan as a character named Roddy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Rajinikanth's recent cinema visit for 'Jailer 2' significant?

It was significant because it marked the first time in 40 years that Rajinikanth watched his own film with a live audience in a public multiplex, breaking a long personal hiatus.

Where did Rajinikanth watch 'Jailer 2' and who accompanied him?

Rajinikanth watched 'Jailer 2' at PVR Cinemas inside Phoenix Marketcity in Chennai. He was accompanied by his grandson Linga and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

When was 'Jailer 2' released?

Jailer 2 was released theatrically on October 15. It serves as a direct sequel to the 2023 mega-blockbuster.

Who congratulated the team of 'Jailer 2' on its success?

Legendary actor-politician Kamal Haasan congratulated his friend Rajinikanth and the team for 'Jailer 2' emerging as a worldwide superhit.

Does 'Jailer 2' feature any notable cameos?

Yes, 'Jailer 2' features a highly-talked-about cameo by Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who plays a character named Roddy.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 07:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Tollywood Kamal Haasan Rajnikanth Chennai Jailer 2 Linga
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