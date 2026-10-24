Rajinikanth Watches 'Jailer 2' With Fans In Chennai After 40 Years, Video Goes Viral: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajinikanth watched 'Jailer 2' publicly after forty years.

He attended Chennai multiplex with grandson, composer Anirudh.

Kamal Haasan congratulated 'Jailer 2' team for worldwide success.

The euphoria surrounding Rajinikanth's latest blockbuster Jailer 2 continues to grip the nation, and it seems the 'Thalaivar' himself couldn't resist experiencing the magic on the big screen alongside his loyal audience. Breaking a personal hiatus of nearly four decades, the Tamil cinema icon recently made a highly rare public appearance at a multiplex in Chennai to watch his own film with a live audience, creating an unforgettable moment for the fans present in the auditorium.

A Rare Theatre Visit With Grandson Linga

On Friday night, Rajinikanth quietly arrived at PVR Cinemas inside Phoenix Marketcity in Chennai's Velachery area. He wasn't alone; the 75-year-old superstar was accompanied by his grandson Linga and the film's celebrated music composer, Anirudh Ravichander. A video shared on social media by production house Sun Pictures captured the veteran actor's arrival.

Dressed simply and accompanied by a small security detail, Rajinikanth was welcomed by the cinema team before he headed straight into the auditorium, choosing to sit among regular moviegoers to witness the action-drama unfold. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sun Pictures marked the historic occasion by writing: "For the first time in 40 years, Superstar Rajinikanth joins fans to witness #Jailer2 on the big screen! #Jailer2 Industry Mega Blockbuster."

For the first time in 40 years, Superstar Rajinikanth joins fans to witness #Jailer2 on the big screen!😎🔥 #Jailer2 Industry Mega Blockbuster #Jailer2 Rampage in theatres worldwide @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss @IMAX — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 24, 2026

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Kamal Haasan Celebrates The 'Superhit'

The industry continues to rally behind the massive success of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. Earlier this week, legendary actor-politician Kamal Haasan took to social media to celebrate the triumph of his long-time friend and contemporary. Congratulating the team, Haasan wrote in Tamil on X, "News has come in that Jailer 2, starring my dear friend Rajinikanth, which released today has emerged a superhit worldwide. Heartfelt congratulations to my friend Rajinikanth, director @Nelsondilpkumar, music composer @anirudhofficial, and the @sunpictures team."

எனதருமை நண்பர், சூப்பர் ஸ்டார் @rajinikanth அவர்களின் நடிப்பில் இன்று வெளியாகி இருக்கும் #Jailer2 திரைப்படம் உலகமெங்கிலும் சூப்பர் ஹிட் என தகவல் வந்திருக்கிறது. நண்பருக்கும், இயக்குநர் @Nelsondilpkumar, இசையமைப்பாளர் @anirudhofficial மற்றும் @sunpictures குழுவினருக்கு என் மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துகள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 15, 2026

About 'Jailer 2' And Its Star Cast

Released theatrically on October 15, Jailer 2 serves as a direct sequel to the 2023 mega-blockbuster. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, the high-octane action thriller brings back Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Apart from the signature absurdist humour and gripping action, the film has generated massive buzz across the country for its sprawling pan-India ensemble, notably featuring a highly-talked-about cameo by Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan as a character named Roddy.