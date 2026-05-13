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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRajinikanth's First Reaction To Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu's CM Goes Viral: WATCH

Rajinikanth's First Reaction To Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu's CM Goes Viral: WATCH

Rajinikanth smiled and walked away without saying anything when asked about Vijay becoming Tamil Nadu's CM, though he had already congratulated him after TVK's landslide win of 108 seats.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 May 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay promised to not misuse public funds as CM.

Tamil Nadu just witnessed a historic moment. Thalapathy Vijay, the film star turned politician, has been sworn in as the state's new Chief Minister. And while the film industry has been buzzing with congratulations, everyone wanted to know one thing: what does Rajinikanth have to say about it?

Thalaiva was spotted at Chennai International Airport on May 12. Reporters caught up with him and asked about Vijay's new role. What happened next is what the Internet can't stop talking about.

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Rajinikanth Reacts To Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu's CM

Rajinikanth did not say a single word. He simply smiled, greeted everyone with folded hands, and walked ahead. A video of this moment, shared by news agency PTI, spread like wildfire on social media within hours.

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Rajinikanth's Post Congratulating Vijay

Though he stayed silent at the airport, Rajinikanth was not entirely quiet on the matter. After the election results came out on May 4, he had taken to social media to congratulate Vijay. In his post, he wrote, "My heartiest congratulations to the victorious TVK President Vijay and all the members of his party on their resounding victory in the recently held Tamil Nadu Assembly elections."

So, the good wishes were already there. The airport moment was just Thalaiva letting that speak for itself.

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Vijay's Big Win, Bigger Promise

Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 10 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The ceremony drew a large crowd of prominent guests. His party, TVK, made history by winning 108 seats in its very first assembly election, a landslide by any measure.

In his first speech as Chief Minister, Vijay kept things straightforward. He told the people of Tamil Nadu that he would never misuse public funds and made it clear that he did not step into politics to make money.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was a key promise Vijay made in his first speech as Chief Minister?

Vijay promised the people of Tamil Nadu that he would never misuse public funds and made it clear he did not enter politics to make money.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth Vijay Rajinikanth Political Party Rajinikanth On Vijay
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