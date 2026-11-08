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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRajinikanth Greets Hundreds Of Fans Outside Chennai Home On Diwali: WATCH

Rajinikanth Greets Hundreds Of Fans Outside Chennai Home On Diwali: WATCH

Rajinikanth stepped out of his Poes Garden residence in Chennai to greet hundreds of fans and accept gifts during Deepavali celebrations.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajinikanth greeted fans outside his residence on Diwali.
  • He warmly waved, exchanged greetings, and accepted gifts from fans.
  • His appearance made Diwali memorable amidst state-wide festivities.

Superstar Rajinikanth made Diwali special for hundreds of fans who gathered outside his Poes Garden residence in Chennai on Sunday. The veteran actor stepped out of his home, warmly waved to the crowd and exchanged festive greetings with admirers who had arrived hoping to catch a glimpse of him. He also accepted gifts from several fans who had gathered to celebrate the occasion with their favourite star.

ALSO READ: Esha Deol Reunites With Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani At Diwali Party, Poses Together

Rajinikanth Greets Fans Outside Poes Garden Home

As soon as Rajinikanth appeared outside his residence, fans greeted him enthusiastically. The actor acknowledged their wishes with a warm wave and personally extended Diwali greetings to the gathering.

Several admirers also presented him with gifts, which he accepted. His brief interaction brought added cheer to the fans, many of whom had waited outside his home for an opportunity to see him on the festive occasion.

The superstar's appearance once again highlighted his enduring popularity and the strong bond he shares with his supporters. His Poes Garden residence has often drawn crowds during festivals, birthdays and other special occasions.

ALSO READ: Vinod Kapri Claims 75% Of 'Pyre' Shows Cut After 'Ramayana' Release, Appeals For Fair Chance

Diwali Celebrated Across Tamil Nadu

Diwali, also known as Diwali, is among the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals. People across Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country marked the occasion on Sunday with traditional rituals and festivities.

The celebrations began early in the morning, with families taking traditional oil baths, wearing new clothes and offering prayers at temples. Homes were decorated with colourful lights and traditional lamps, while relatives and friends exchanged sweets and gifts. Children and youngsters also celebrated with firecrackers, following prescribed safety guidelines.

Political leaders, film personalities and other prominent public figures extended festive wishes, hoping the occasion would bring happiness, prosperity and peace.

For Rajinikanth's admirers, however, the actor's personal appearance outside his Chennai home became a memorable part of the celebrations. His gesture of stepping out to acknowledge the waiting crowd reflected the affection he continues to receive from Tamil cinema audiences across generations.

(With inputs from IANS)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Rajinikanth do for his fans on Diwali?

Rajinikanth stepped out of his Poes Garden residence to greet hundreds of fans. He warmly waved, exchanged greetings, and accepted gifts from his admirers.

Where did Rajinikanth meet his fans on Diwali?

He met his fans outside his Poes Garden residence in Chennai. This location frequently draws crowds during festivals and special occasions.

Why did fans gather at Rajinikanth's home on Diwali?

Fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favorite star and celebrate the occasion with him. His personal appearance made it a memorable part of their Diwali celebrations.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Nov 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth Chennai Diwali Diwali 2026 Deepavali 2026
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