Rajinikanth Greets Fans After Arriving By Auto For 'Dharman' Shoot In Mysuru | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajinikanth surprised fans arriving by auto for 'Dharman' shoot.

Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela speculated for 'Dharman' film cast.

'Jailer 2' released new song celebrating actor's 50 years.

'Jailer' sequel scheduled for October 15, 2026 release.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth surprised fans in Mysuru when he arrived at the outdoor shooting location of Dharman in an auto-rickshaw. The actor, who is currently filming the Ashwath Marimuthu directorial, was greeted by a large crowd waiting outside the set. Videos from Tuesday evening show Rajinikanth arriving with security around the vehicle before getting down and acknowledging the fans. He later stepped outside the set again as the crowd continued cheering. Dressed in a maroon shirt and veshti, he waved to fans, including children who had gathered with their parents to see him. The unexpected arrival quickly became a talking point online.

Ram Pothineni And Sreeleela’s Dharman Connection

Rajinikanth, Simran, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu are among the officially announced cast members of Dharman. However, recent visuals from Mysuru have sparked speculation about Telugu actors Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela being part of the film.

Rajinikanth at the 'Dharman' shooting spot in Mysore today!

What Rajini did upon seeing his fans!#Rajinikanth @rajinikanth #dharman pic.twitter.com/BoXqMrlKwf — TODAY CINEMA (@_todaycinema) September 30, 2026

A video reportedly shows Sreeleela at the shooting location wearing a pink-and-blue pattu pavadai. Meanwhile, a photograph featuring Raashii Khanna with Ram Pothineni and Rajinikanth also surfaced online. According to a Times of India report, Raashii had initially shared the picture as part of her Mysuru photographs before deleting it. The actor later uploaded another version without Ram.

Neither Ram nor Sreeleela has been officially announced as part of Dharman so far.

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Jailer 2’s One Name Celebrates Rajinikanth

While Dharman is currently being filmed, Rajinikanth is also preparing for the release of Jailer 2. The makers released the film’s third song, One Name, on Tuesday. The lyrical video celebrates the actor’s 50th year in cinema and presents him in a larger-than-life mass anthem.

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the track has lyrics by Super Subu and vocals by Yogisekar, Jagdish Kumar, Shenbagraj, Govind Prasad, Balraj and Shridhar Sen. The song has been released through Sun TV’s YouTube channel. One Name follows Ala Bolelo and One Sun One Moon, which were released earlier. Ala Bolelo was also composed by Anirudh, with lyrics by Arunraja Kamaraj, while One Sun One Moon was sung by Anirudh and MS Krishna.

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Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The actor returns as Muthul Pandian, with Nelson Mandela directing the action comedy. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirna Menon, Shivarajkumar, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Rithvik. Jailer 2 is scheduled for worldwide release on October 15, 2026. Wikipedia estimates its budget at Rs 250–350 crore.

Dharman, meanwhile, has changed the camera, with Sundar C and Cibi Chakravarthi previously attached before Ashwath Marimuthu took over as director. The first-look poster features Rajinikanth in surgical scrubs holding a bloodied scalpel inside an operating theatre, with dead bodies shown around him. The tagline reads, “The deadly doctor.”

With Dharman continuing its Mysuru schedule and Jailer 2 building momentum ahead of its October release, Rajinikanth remains at the centre of two major Tamil film projects.