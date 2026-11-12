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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRajinikanth Dances His Heart Out At Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran's Wedding, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Rajinikanth Dances His Heart Out At Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran's Wedding, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding pictures feature superstar Rajinikanth and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, who attended the celebrations and blessed the newlyweds.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Music composer Anirudh Ravichander reportedly married Kavya Maran.
  • Tamil superstar Rajinikanth attended, blessing the newlywed couple.
  • Chief Minister MK Stalin also graced the special occasion.
  • Anirudh shared wedding photos featuring prominent guests.

Popular South Indian music composer Anirudh Ravichander has reportedly tied the knot with Kavya Maran, CEO and co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, on December 11. The wedding has attracted considerable attention, with several prominent personalities from the entertainment and political worlds joining the celebrations. Among the notable guests was Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who attended the wedding and posed for photographs with the newlyweds. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was also present to bless the couple, making the occasion even more special.

Anirudh recently took to Instagram to share glimpses from the wedding celebrations. The photographs featured Rajinikanth and MK Stalin alongside Anirudh and Kavya, with both prominent personalities blessing the newly married couple. The pictures, in which they posed together on stage, have since drawn attention from fans and followers.

Rajinikanth's Traditional Look Steals The Spotlight

While the wedding photographs captured several memorable moments, Rajinikanth's appearance was particularly noticeable. The veteran actor opted for a simple yet elegant traditional outfit for the occasion. He wore a classic white dhoti paired with an off-white shirt, keeping his look understated.

The superstar's warm smile and humble demeanour added to his appearance, winning appreciation from fans. Known for his distinctive screen presence and immense popularity, Rajinikanth's presence at the wedding made the celebrations even more special.

MK Stalin Also Blesses Anirudh And Kavya

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was another prominent personality who attended the wedding festivities. Anirudh's Instagram photographs showed Stalin posing with the newlyweds and extending his blessings to the couple.

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The pictures offered a glimpse into the celebrations and highlighted the presence of influential personalities from Tamil Nadu's political and entertainment circles. Rajinikanth and Stalin sharing the stage with Anirudh and Kavya became one of the highlights of the photographs.

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Anirudh, known for composing music for several popular Tamil films, has established himself as one of the leading music composers in South Indian cinema. Kavya Maran, meanwhile, is a prominent businesswoman associated with the Sun Group and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who recently tied the knot in a high-profile wedding?

Popular South Indian music composer Anirudh Ravichander reportedly married Kavya Maran, CEO and co-owner of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, on December 11.

Which prominent personalities attended the wedding celebrations?

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin were among the notable guests. They posed for photographs and blessed the couple.

What is Kavya Maran's professional role?

Kavya Maran is the CEO and co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. She is also a prominent businesswoman associated with the Sun Group.

How did Rajinikanth appear at the wedding celebrations?

Rajinikanth opted for a simple yet elegant traditional outfit for the occasion. He wore a classic white dhoti paired with an off-white shirt, keeping his look understated.

What is Anirudh Ravichander known for professionally?

Anirudh Ravichander is a popular South Indian music composer. He has established himself as one of the leading music composers in South Indian cinema.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth MK Stalin Anirudh Ravichander Wedding Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran Wedding Anirudh Kavya Wedding Photos
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