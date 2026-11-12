Popular South Indian music composer Anirudh Ravichander has reportedly tied the knot with Kavya Maran, CEO and co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, on December 11. The wedding has attracted considerable attention, with several prominent personalities from the entertainment and political worlds joining the celebrations. Among the notable guests was Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who attended the wedding and posed for photographs with the newlyweds. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was also present to bless the couple, making the occasion even more special.

Anirudh recently took to Instagram to share glimpses from the wedding celebrations. The photographs featured Rajinikanth and MK Stalin alongside Anirudh and Kavya, with both prominent personalities blessing the newly married couple. The pictures, in which they posed together on stage, have since drawn attention from fans and followers.

Rajinikanth's Traditional Look Steals The Spotlight

While the wedding photographs captured several memorable moments, Rajinikanth's appearance was particularly noticeable. The veteran actor opted for a simple yet elegant traditional outfit for the occasion. He wore a classic white dhoti paired with an off-white shirt, keeping his look understated.

Tamil Nadu political leader MK Stalin and superstar Rajinikanth were among the special guests at Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding celebrations in Greece. ❤️✨ https://t.co/KC67AxOmog — HIMANI 🐥 (@himanii_68) November 11, 2026

The superstar's warm smile and humble demeanour added to his appearance, winning appreciation from fans. Known for his distinctive screen presence and immense popularity, Rajinikanth's presence at the wedding made the celebrations even more special.

🔥❤️ THE SUPERSTAR STEALS THE SHOW! Superstar #Rajinikanth setting the dance floor on fire with his infectious energy at #Anirudh & #KavyaMaran’s wedding! What a MASSIVE celebration! 🕺🔥 #AnirudhKavyaWedding #AnirudhRavichander https://t.co/NJ0oast82I — Rajesh Kumar Reddy E V (@rajeshreddyega) November 11, 2026

MK Stalin Also Blesses Anirudh And Kavya

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was another prominent personality who attended the wedding festivities. Anirudh's Instagram photographs showed Stalin posing with the newlyweds and extending his blessings to the couple.

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The pictures offered a glimpse into the celebrations and highlighted the presence of influential personalities from Tamil Nadu's political and entertainment circles. Rajinikanth and Stalin sharing the stage with Anirudh and Kavya became one of the highlights of the photographs.

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Anirudh, known for composing music for several popular Tamil films, has established himself as one of the leading music composers in South Indian cinema. Kavya Maran, meanwhile, is a prominent businesswoman associated with the Sun Group and Sunrisers Hyderabad.