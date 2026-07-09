Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalised following a poisonous insect bite.

Incident occurred during Prabhas' 'Spirit' film shoot in Hyderabad.

Sharma remains in critical condition, under constant medical supervision.

Co-star Sudipa Chatterjee shared family's update on his health.

Actor Rajesh Sharma has reportedly been admitted to hospital after suffering a poisonous insect bite while filming Prabhas' upcoming movie Spirit in Hyderabad. The incident allegedly took place during the ongoing shoot at Ramoji Film City. According to a health update shared by his co-star Sudipa Chatterjee on behalf of the actor's family, Sharma is currently under medical supervision and remains in a critical condition.

ALSO READ: Gaurav Khanna To Enter Lock Upp 2 To Meet Akanksha Chamola; Internet Asks 'Are They Really Getting Divorced?'

Incident Reportedly Took Place During Spirit Shoot

Rajesh Sharma had been shooting for Spirit at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City when he was allegedly bitten by a poisonous insect. The actor later developed an infection in his leg and was subsequently admitted to Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria, West Bengal, where doctors are closely monitoring his condition.

Sudipa Chatterjee Shares Family's Health Update

Sudipa Chatterjee shared a statement on social media on behalf of Rajesh Sharma's family, revealing that the actor's condition remains serious. According to the update, more than a day has passed since he was admitted to hospital, yet he continues to suffer from a high fever and breathing difficulties. The family also stated that he is not yet out of danger.

Poisonous Insect Or Spider Bite Suspected

Explaining how the incident unfolded, Sudipa Chatterjee wrote, "Rajesh Sharma has been hospitalised after being bitten by a poisonous insect or spider while shooting. He was filming Prabhas' movie at Ramoji Film City. After pack-up, Rajesh was talking to the technicians when he was bitten by an insect in an area with dense bushes. Initially, he thought it was a minor issue, so he did not seek immediate medical treatment and continued shooting."

Symptoms Worsened Hours Later

She further stated, "Around six hours later, he began experiencing severe pain and swelling in his right leg. Despite his worsening condition, he boarded a flight to Kolkata. During the journey, he developed a high fever, became increasingly restless, and his health continued to deteriorate. The following day, he was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria, Kolkata. More than a day later, he continues to suffer from a high fever and difficulty breathing. His right leg also remains swollen."

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Took 3 Months To Source Ruby, 256 Hours To Make Ring

Doctors Continue To Monitor His Condition

Providing the latest medical update, Sudipa Chatterjee said, "According to Dr Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma is not out of danger yet. His condition remains critical, and doctors are keeping him under constant observation. If the infection spreads to his lungs, it could become life-threatening. All necessary tests and treatment are currently underway at the hospital. The family has said that the next health update will be shared after the hospital releases its official medical report. They also thanked everyone who has been praying for and supporting Rajesh Sharma, including the media, the Bengal Motion Pictures Artists' Forum, his friends, and well-wishers."

According to the family's statement, a further update will be shared once the hospital issues an official medical report.

About Prabhas' Spirit

Prabhas is currently filming Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. Rajesh Sharma is part of the film's cast, while Triptii Dimri stars as the female lead. The film remains one of the actor's most anticipated upcoming projects.