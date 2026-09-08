Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajesh Sharma denied insect bite, attributing illness to old skin issue.

Infection worsened in Kolkata due to actor's high diabetes.

Sharma clarified friend's misinformed statement; now recovering well.

Rajesh Sharma has addressed reports surrounding his hospitalisation and denied claims that an insect bite on the set of Prabhas' uipcoming film Fauzi caused his health scare. The actor explained that the problem stemmed from a long-standing skin issue on his right leg, which later developed into an infection and became more severe amid high diabetes levels.

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Rajesh Sharma Reveals What Led To His Hospitalisation

In July this year, actor Sudipa Chatterjee had issued a press note stating that Rajesh Sharma was hospitalised after reportedly suffering an insect bite while shooting for Fauzi in Hyderabad. The claim subsequently drew attention to the actor’s health and the circumstances surrounding his hospitalisation.

Sharma has now rejected the reported connection between his condition and the film set. He said the issue had existed for some time and became serious only after he returned to Kolkata.

Speaking to NDTV, the actor dismissed the insect-bite reports. Sharma said, "It's false news. Nothing happened on Prabhas's film set. Neither Prabhas nor the unit was responsible in any way. They are nice people. Nothing happened in Hyderabad while I was shooting there. After I flew back to Kolkata, in a day or two, the situation became severe. Because my diabetes was very high and I didn't take it seriously at the beginning."

Actor Explains Cause Of Leg Infection

According to Sharma, the health problem began with a skin condition affecting his right leg. He had been dealing with it for a considerable period before it eventually turned into an infection.

The actor also acknowledged that his high diabetes levels made the situation worse. He admitted that he initially failed to take the condition seriously, allowing it to become more severe after his return to Kolkata.

Sharma said his treatment has now been completed and that he is recovering. He is also hopeful of returning to work within a week.

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Rajesh Sharma Defends Sudipa Chatterjee

Sharma also addressed the earlier statement made by Sudipa Chatterjee, who is a close friend of the actor. While clarifying that the information about an insect bite was incorrect, he stressed that Chatterjee had shared it out of concern for him.

He said, "I have had a skin problem in my right leg for long. From there, I have got the infection. She's a good friend. Out of concern, she posted that. But she was wrong informed."

Chatterjee's original Instagram post, shared on behalf of Sharma's family, had claimed that he suffered an insect bite while speaking with technicians near dense vegetation at Ramoji Film City. It also stated that his fever worsened during his flight back to Kolkata before he was eventually admitted to Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, with breathlessness and a spreading leg infection.

Rajesh Sharma’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Sharma will next appear in Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is a remake of Mohanlal’s Oppam and is scheduled to release on September 11, 2026.