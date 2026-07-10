Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalized after sudden, severe insect bite.

His condition improved; doctors identifying exact insect bite cause.

Family rallied; actor fell ill post-Hyderabad film shoot.

Rajesh Sharma was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Kolkata following a sudden health scare. The actor reportedly fell ill unexpectedly and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors have been closely monitoring his condition. As speculation grew, actress and close family friend Sudipa Chatterjee stepped forward to share a reassuring update on his recovery.

Rajesh Sharma Is Feeling Better

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sudipa Chatterjee said Rajesh Sharma is now recovering well and his condition has improved over the past two days. However, doctors are still trying to identify the insect that reportedly caused the reaction.

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She explained that the medical team continues to monitor him closely while carrying out further tests to determine the exact cause. Although the reason behind the severe reaction remains unclear, his health has shown encouraging signs of improvement.

Family Rallies Around The Actor

Sudipa also revealed that Rajesh's elderly mother has been deeply worried during this difficult time. His sister, who was abroad when he fell ill, immediately returned to India after learning about his condition.

The actor had just wrapped up a shooting schedule in Hyderabad and was on his way back when he developed a high fever. At first, those around him assumed it was a routine viral infection or perhaps the result of a mosquito bite. However, when his condition deteriorated rapidly, he was admitted to the hospital without delay.

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Symptoms Appeared Hours After Insect Bite

Earlier, Sudipa had shared details of the incident on Instagram. According to her, Rajesh was chatting with technicians after completing his shoot when an insect bit him.

For several hours, everything appeared normal. But around six hours later, he began experiencing severe pain in his right leg. By the time he boarded his flight to Kolkata, his condition had worsened significantly, making immediate medical treatment necessary.

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Fans Eagerly Await Fauzi

Before the health scare, Rajesh Sharma was shooting for the upcoming film Fauzi, which also stars Prabhas, at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. The project has already created considerable excitement among film lovers, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release.

For now, the focus remains on Rajesh Sharma's recovery, with well-wishers hoping to see the much-loved actor back in good health soon.