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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRajesh Sharma Health Update: Actor Discharged From Hospital, Know When He Will Return To Set

Rajesh Sharma Health Update: Actor Discharged From Hospital, Know When He Will Return To Set

Rajesh Sharma has been discharged from hospital after suffering health complications caused by an insect bite during the shoot of Fauji. Here's the latest update on his recovery and return to work.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajesh Sharma bitten by insect, hospitalized during film shoot.
  • He is now discharged, recovering at his Mumbai residence.
  • Actor set to resume work soon, traveling abroad.

Rajesh Sharma has been discharged from hospital and is currently recovering at home after suffering health complications following an insect bite during the shoot of Prabhas' upcoming film Fauji. The actor was hospitalised in Kolkata after his condition worsened, causing concern among fans and the film fraternity. The incident took place at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, where Sharma was shooting for Fauji. Following the injury, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari shared an update on the actor's health and revealed when he is expected to return to work.

Rajesh Sharma Recovers At Home, Set To Resume Work Soon

According to reports, Rajesh Sharma was recently discharged from the hospital and is now recovering at his Mumbai residence. He is expected to return to his professional commitments soon, including an overseas shoot for an upcoming project.

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Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, FWICE president BN Tiwari said, "Rajesh Sharma ji has recently been discharged from the hospital. He is recovering at his home in Mumbai and will soon travel abroad for the shooting of a project."

The update has come as a relief for fans and colleagues who were worried after news of the actor's hospitalisation surfaced.

How The Incident Happened And Akshay Kumar's Supportive Message

Actress Sudipta Chakraborty and filmmaker-producer Agnidev Chatterjee had earlier revealed that Sharma was bitten by an insect while he was speaking with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense bushes during the shoot.

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Initially, the injury did not appear serious, and the actor continued with his travel plans, taking a scheduled flight to Kolkata without seeking immediate medical attention. However, after some time, he developed severe pain in his right leg along with a high fever and discomfort, following which he was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Kolkata.

A few days later, Sudipta shared an update stating that Sharma's condition had improved, although he was still under medical care at the time.

Several members of the film industry expressed their concern for the actor's recovery. Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Sharma, shared a picture with him on X (formerly Twitter) and wished him a speedy recovery.

Akshay wrote, "Hearing about my dear friend Rajesh's health after an insect bite during the shoot was very concerning. I hope Mahadev blesses him with a speedy and complete recovery. Get well soon, buddy, we still have many laughs to share together."

With Rajesh Sharma now back home and recovering, fans are hoping to see the talented actor return to the sets soon.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Rajesh Sharma's recent health issues?

Rajesh Sharma experienced health complications from an insect bite. The incident occurred at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City during the shoot of Prabhas' upcoming film Fauji.

What is Rajesh Sharma's current health status?

He has been discharged from the hospital and is now recovering at his Mumbai residence. He is expected to return to professional commitments soon, including an overseas shoot.

Where was Rajesh Sharma hospitalized after the incident?

Rajesh Sharma was hospitalized in Kolkata at Manipal Hospital. He was admitted after developing severe pain, high fever, and discomfort in his right leg.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
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Bollywood News Hospitalised Prabhas Rajesh Sharma Fauji Rajesh Sharma Health Update
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