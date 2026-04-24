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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRajat Bedi’s Daughter, Compared To Kareena Kapoor Khan, All Set For Bollywood Debut

Rajat Bedi’s Daughter, Compared To Kareena Kapoor Khan, All Set For Bollywood Debut

Rajat Bedi has made a statement about his daughter Vera’s Bollywood debut, revealing she is currently focused on her studies and may enter films in about a year, as fans eagerly wait.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vera's blue eyes and social media presence already captivating.

Usually, children of Bollywood actors step into the film industry, and many of them go on to win hearts with their talent and hard work. Amid this trend, actor Rajat Bedi has grabbed attention with a recent statement about his daughter, Vera Bedi. His revelation has left fans excited and curious about her future. Vera has already impressed many with her beauty, and ever since this news surfaced, social media has been buzzing with discussions about her Bollywood debut.

Will Vera Enter Bollywood?

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Rajat Bedi spoke about his daughter’s potential entry into films. When asked about her debut, he shared that Vera is currently focused on her studies and wants to complete her education first. He mentioned that it might take about a year, but hinted that something big could follow.

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He also added that, considering the love she is already receiving from the public, even if she chooses not to step into films, the audience might still pull her towards the industry. His statement has sparked excitement among fans, many of whom are eager to see her on the big screen.

Comparison With Kareena Kapoor

Talking about Rajat Bedi’s recent work, he was last seen in The Bads of Bollywood, a popular web series by Aryan Khan, where he played the role of Zaraaj Saxena. During the premiere of the series, Rajat walked the red carpet with his daughter, Vera, and her blue eyes became a hot topic and quickly caught everyone’s attention.

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Vera, who is currently 19 years old, is still pursuing her studies. She is also quite popular on social media, often making headlines for her fashion sense. Many people have already started comparing her to Kareena Kapoor, which shows that audiences are already taking notice of her. With growing admiration and curiosity around her, it will be interesting to see whether she chooses to follow in her father’s footsteps and enter Bollywood in the near future.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What garnered attention for Vera Bedi at a recent event?

Vera's striking blue eyes caught everyone's attention when she walked the red carpet with her father, Rajat Bedi, at the premiere of 'The Bads of Bollywood'.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kareena Kapoor Rajat Bedi Veera Bedi
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