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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRaja Shivaji Cast Salary: How Much Did Ritesh Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan Make?

Raja Shivaji Cast Salary: How Much Did Ritesh Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan Make?

Raja Shivaji's cast fees are out ahead of its release on May 1. How much Ritesh Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and others earned has now been revealed.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 09:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cast salaries range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 18 crore.

The historical action drama Raja Shivaji is one of the most awaited Bollywood films. Starring Ritesh Deshmukh, the film is set to release in theatres on May 1, 2026. Ritesh Deshmukh is also directing the film. The movie features a strong star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and Genelia D’Souza. Ahead of its release, here’s a look at how much the cast members were paid for the film.

Ritesh Deshmukh

In Raja Shivaji, Ritesh Deshmukh plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. According to Times Now, the actor has charged a hefty fee for the role. He reportedly earned between Rs 15 crore to Rs 18 crore for the film.

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Genelia D’Souza

Genelia D’Souza, who is also Ritesh Deshmukh’s wife, plays a key role in the film as Saibai Bhosale. As per reports, she has charged around Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore for her performance.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale in the film. This marks his Marathi cinema debut. He has reportedly been paid Rs 6 crore to Rs 8 crore for the role.

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Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt plays Afzal Khan in the historical drama. His performance in the trailer has already received praise. He has reportedly charged Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore for the film.

Mahesh Manjrekar

Actor Mahesh Manjrekar will portray Lakhujirao Jadhav in Raja Shivaji. He has reportedly earned Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore for his role.

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan is also part of the film, playing Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. He has reportedly received Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore for his performance.

Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree plays an important role as Jijabai, the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. She has reportedly earned around Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore for the film.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the reported salaries of the main cast members in Raja Shivaji?

Ritesh Deshmukh reportedly earned Rs 15-18 crore, Genelia D'Souza Rs 1-2 crore, Abhishek Bachchan Rs 6-8 crore, and Sanjay Dutt Rs 8-10 crore.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Bachchan Sanjay Dutt Ritesh Deshmukh Genelia D’Souza Genelia D Souza Raja Shivaji
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