Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pawan Singh addressed audience at Ram Katha, then interrupted.

Raja Bhaiya took microphone, remembered unintroduced important guests.

Politician apologized for oversight, mentioning forgotten introductions.

Incident sparked wide social media discussion and reactions.

A video of Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawa Singh and Uttar Pradesh politician Raja Bhaiya has caught the attention on various social media users. The clip was recorded during a Ram Katha organised at Benti Raj Bhavan in Kunda, Pratapgarh, where several well-known personalities gathered for the religious event. Pawan Singh has just taken the microphone to adress the audience when Raja Bhaiya suddenly took it back, leaving people to react to the unexpected interruption.

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Why Did Raja Bhaiya Take The Mic From Pawan Singh?

The viral video shows Pawan Singh arriving on stage during the Ram Katha being held by Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. After introducing the Bhojpuri star to the spiritual leader, Raja Bhaiya handed him the microphone and invited him to speak.

However, just as Pawan Singh was addressing the audience, Raja Bhaiya appeared to remember an important detail. He reacted too the oversight, briefly stuck out his tongue and took the microphone back from the singer.

पॉवर स्टार पवन सिंह कोई बीजेपी नेता और MLC की हैसियत से कथा में शामिल नहीं हुआ था। इसको पेमेंट करके राजा भैया ने भीड़ इक्ट्ठा करने बुलाया है। ऐसे भाड़े के स्टारों की यही औकात होती है कभी भी मालिक माइक छीन सकता है। https://t.co/6oFPImZ0Ve — कुन्दन (@Rajababu4you) November 19, 2026

Raja Bhaiya then reportedly apologised from the stage for not mentioning guests Dhananjay Singh and Prinsу during the introductions. Taking responsibility for the omission, he said it was both a mistake on the part of the person who prepared the notes and his own oversight. Both guests were present at the event but had not been introduced.

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Social Media Users React To The Viral Video

The clip has prompted a range of reactions online. While some users questioned whether the video was AI-generated, others came out in support of Pawan Singh. Several comments also focused on the moment Raja Bhaiya took the microphone from the singer.

One user wrote, "No one should face such humiliation. The entire Pawar star act is over."

Another commented, "Raja Bhaiya paid him to come and draw a crowd. This is all these hired stars are worth, their boss can snatch the mic away from them at any time."

A third user said, "The poor guy was left seething inside!"

Another wrote, "Raja Bhaiya and Dhananjay Singh ji are the ones calling the shots here. They snatched the mic from Pawan Singh without a word."