Raj-DK’s blockbuster thriller The Family Man may have delivered high-octane action and gripping storytelling, but one unexpected question from Season 1 has lived rent-free in the internet’s memory: ‘Lonavala mein kya hua tha?’. The mystery around Suchi and Arvind’s late-night moment in Lonavala sparked countless memes, debates and theories. Now, ahead of the release of The Family Man 3, director Raj Nidimoru has opened up about how that ambiguity became a pop-culture storm — far bigger than the creators intended.

‘It Became Bigger Than We Expected,’ Says Raj Nidimoru

Speaking exclusively to News18 Showsha, Raj admitted that the frenzy around the cliffhanger went far beyond anything they imagined. “It became bigger than what we had intended and thought. It became so big at the end of season one – almost like the ‘Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara’ question (laughs),” he said.

As viewers were busy cracking theories, the creators deliberately chose to stay silent in Season 2, refusing to give any confirmation of what transpired behind closed doors.

Why Raj-DK Avoided Revealing the Truth

Raj explained that the team didn’t want Suchi to be boxed into stereotypes or judged through a moral lens. “We didn’t want to treat Suchi as the wife of a specific character, who shouldn’t be doing any of this… She isn’t a character without opinions, desires or ambition. We went with her story wherever it took us,” he said.

Calling the lingering mystery a conscious creative decision, Raj added, “It would’ve been exploitative and salacious if we were to dwell on what happened in Lonavala if it happened at all… That’s why we made a conscious choice to not talk about it.”

‘Let Her Do Her Own Thing,’ Says Raj

Raj emphasized that Suchi’s journey was meant to be viewed with compassion, not judgment. “We thought ki rehne dete hai. Let her do her own thing… She needs companionship. She needs somebody to understand her and listen to her. Who’s her companion… Not Srikant,” he noted.

For Raj-DK, the women in their universe have always had autonomy, and Suchi was no exception. “We were looking at her as a person. She’s driven, has a passion and wants to do well at her job,” he said, adding that the show naturally leaned more toward Srikant’s arc, leaving her emotional world open to interpretation.

As fans gear up for The Family Man 3, the Lonavala mystery remains unsolved — exactly the way the creators intended.