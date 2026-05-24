Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRaj Kapoor’s ‘Sangam’ Was Bollywood’s First Film Shot In Switzerland, Earned Rs 8 Cr Profit

Raj Kapoor’s ‘Sangam’ Was Bollywood’s First Film Shot In Switzerland, Earned Rs 8 Cr Profit

Raj Kapoor’s 1964 classic Sangam became Bollywood’s first film shot in Switzerland and went on to become the year’s highest-grossing Indian movie.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 24 May 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raj Kapoor's 1964 film 'Sangam' was first Bollywood movie filmed in Switzerland.
  • Shooting abroad was rare; Kapoor sought fresh visual experiences for audiences.
  • 'Sangam' captivated viewers with stunning European landscapes and scenery.
  • The successful film became 1964's highest-grossing Indian movie.

These days, Switzerland has become one of Bollywood’s favourite filming destinations. From romantic songs to grand scenic sequences, the country’s stunning landscapes are now a regular part of Hindi films. But not many know which Bollywood film was the first to be shot there.

The answer is Sangam, released in 1964 and directed by Raj Kapoor. The film starred Raj Kapoor alongside Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar in lead roles.

When the film hit theatres, it created a huge impact. Audiences especially loved Raj Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala’s chemistry, and the film went on to become a major box office success.

‘Sangam’ Became Bollywood’s First Film Shot In Switzerland

Switzerland may now be a common location for Indian films, but back in the 1960s, shooting abroad was extremely rare. Most movies at the time were filmed inside studios.

Raj Kapoor decided to do something different with Sangam and chose to shoot parts of the film in Europe and Switzerland to give audiences a fresh visual experience.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan Reveals Pooja Hegde Was His Schoolmate At ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Trailer Launch

The film featured breathtaking lakes, snowy mountains and beautiful European streets, making it stand out from other releases of that era. For audiences in the 1960s, those visuals felt grand and almost dreamlike on the big screen.

‘Sangam’ Was 1964’s Highest-Grossing Film

Sangam was one of the biggest blockbusters of its time.

According to IMDb, the film was the highest-grossing Indian movie of 1964. Reports also suggest it earned around 8 crore worldwide, while its India net collection stood at 4 crore.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In White Pantsuit And Feather Stole At Cannes 2026 Closing Ceremony

The Film Reportedly Earned 700% Profit

Made on an estimated budget of 1 crore, Sangam reportedly earned 8 crore globally.

That meant the film delivered nearly 700 percent profit for the makers and became one of the biggest commercial successes of the year.

Several other films also released in 1964, including Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Dosti, Ziddi and Shammi Kapoor’s Rajkumar, but Sangam remained ahead of all of them at the box office.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Which was the first Bollywood film shot in Switzerland?

The first Bollywood film shot in Switzerland was Sangam, released in 1964 and directed by Raj Kapoor.

When was Sangam released and who starred in it?

Sangam was released in 1964 and starred Raj Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala, and Rajendra Kumar in lead roles.

How successful was Sangam at the box office?

Sangam was a major box office success, earning around 8 crore worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing Indian movie of 1964.

What made Sangam stand out from other films of its era?

Sangam stood out due to its breathtaking filming locations in Europe and Switzerland, offering a fresh visual experience with lakes, snowy mountains, and beautiful streets.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 24 May 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raj Kapoor Raj Kapoor Movies Raj Kapoor Sangam
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Raj Kapoor’s ‘Sangam’ Was Bollywood’s First Film Shot In Switzerland, Earned Rs 8 Cr Profit
Raj Kapoor’s ‘Sangam’ Was Bollywood’s First Film Shot In Switzerland, Earned Rs 8 Cr Profit
Celebrities
Suriya Opens Up On ‘Karuppu’ Release Delay, Financial Struggles; Hints At Sequel After Rs 200 Cr Success
Suriya Opens Up On ‘Karuppu’ Release Delay, Financial Struggles; Hints At Sequel After Rs 200 Cr Success
Celebrities
Akshay Kumar To Enter Alien Horror Genre With Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Samuk’: Report
Akshay Kumar To Enter Alien Horror Genre With Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Samuk’: Report
Celebrities
Ananya Panday Faces Backlash Over Bharatanatyam Scene In 'Chand Mera Dil', Internet Divided
Ananya Panday Faces Backlash Over Bharatanatyam Scene In 'Chand Mera Dil', Internet Divided
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Russia unleashes massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine reels under heavy bombardment
Big Breaking: US–Iran likely to extend 60-day ceasefire under MoU agreement
Big Breaking: Trump posts edited map of Iran with US flag, labels it “United States of Middle East”
Big Update: “Behaviour changed after pregnancy,” claims husband Samarth Singh
Breaking News: Suicide Blast in Quetta Near Railway Track Kills 26 People
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget