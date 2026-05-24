Raj Kapoor’s ‘Sangam’ Was Bollywood’s First Film Shot In Switzerland, Earned Rs 8 Cr Profit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raj Kapoor's 1964 film 'Sangam' was first Bollywood movie filmed in Switzerland.

Shooting abroad was rare; Kapoor sought fresh visual experiences for audiences.

'Sangam' captivated viewers with stunning European landscapes and scenery.

The successful film became 1964's highest-grossing Indian movie.

These days, Switzerland has become one of Bollywood’s favourite filming destinations. From romantic songs to grand scenic sequences, the country’s stunning landscapes are now a regular part of Hindi films. But not many know which Bollywood film was the first to be shot there.

The answer is Sangam, released in 1964 and directed by Raj Kapoor. The film starred Raj Kapoor alongside Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar in lead roles.

When the film hit theatres, it created a huge impact. Audiences especially loved Raj Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala’s chemistry, and the film went on to become a major box office success.

‘Sangam’ Became Bollywood’s First Film Shot In Switzerland

Switzerland may now be a common location for Indian films, but back in the 1960s, shooting abroad was extremely rare. Most movies at the time were filmed inside studios.

Raj Kapoor decided to do something different with Sangam and chose to shoot parts of the film in Europe and Switzerland to give audiences a fresh visual experience.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan Reveals Pooja Hegde Was His Schoolmate At ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Trailer Launch

The film featured breathtaking lakes, snowy mountains and beautiful European streets, making it stand out from other releases of that era. For audiences in the 1960s, those visuals felt grand and almost dreamlike on the big screen.

‘Sangam’ Was 1964’s Highest-Grossing Film

Sangam was one of the biggest blockbusters of its time.

According to IMDb, the film was the highest-grossing Indian movie of 1964. Reports also suggest it earned around 8 crore worldwide, while its India net collection stood at 4 crore.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In White Pantsuit And Feather Stole At Cannes 2026 Closing Ceremony

The Film Reportedly Earned 700% Profit

Made on an estimated budget of 1 crore, Sangam reportedly earned 8 crore globally.

That meant the film delivered nearly 700 percent profit for the makers and became one of the biggest commercial successes of the year.

Several other films also released in 1964, including Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Dosti, Ziddi and Shammi Kapoor’s Rajkumar, but Sangam remained ahead of all of them at the box office.