Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRaj Kapoor’s 100-Year-Old Pakistan Home Damaged After Earthquake, Heavy Rains In Peshawar

Raj Kapoor’s 100-Year-Old Pakistan Home Damaged After Earthquake, Heavy Rains In Peshawar

Raj Kapoor’s haveli in Peshawar, Pakistan - a declared national heritage site - was partially damaged due to heavy rains and an earthquake.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The haveli of Raj Kapoor still exists in Peshawar, Pakistan, and is over 100 years old. However, the building is now in a severely dilapidated condition. A portion of the haveli reportedly collapsed due to heavy rains and a strong earthquake on Friday night in Peshawar. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. Shakeel Waheedullah, secretary of the Heritage Council in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, confirmed that a portion of the structure had collapsed. 

Raj Kapoor’s 100-Year-Old Home Damaged In Pakistan

Speaking to PTI, he said that part of the mansion’s wall fell after the earthquake and warned about the safety of the remaining structure. He urged the archaeology department and the provincial government to take immediate steps to preserve the historic building and prevent further damage to the cultural heritage.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan Pens 600-Word Note Defending Ramayana VFX: ‘Some Prefer Anime, Some Spider-Man’

The Kapoor family mansion was reportedly built by Diwan Basheswarnath, Raj Kapoor’s grandfather, who served as a police officer in what is now Pakistan. The mansion was constructed between 1918 and 1922.

Raj Kapoor’s father, Prithviraj Kapoor, began his acting journey from this very house, and Raj Kapoor and his uncle Trilok Kapoor were born there. The mansion reportedly has around 40 rooms. After the Partition of India in 1947, the Kapoor family left the property and moved to Mumbai, India.

However, Raj Kapoor’s sons Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor had visited the site in the 1990s. 

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh’s Next Set In A Zombie-Infested World, Co-Stars Priyadarshan’s Daughter Kalyani

Plan To Turn It Into Museum

It is to be noted that the Government of Pakistan had declared the mansion, located in Qissa Khwani Bazar, a national heritage site in 2016. The property is considered an important cultural heritage landmark of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Pakistan government planned to convert the century-old mansion into a museum and intended to renovate it. However, with a part of the structure now collapsed, it remains unclear whether restoration work will proceed.

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Raj Kapoor's haveli in Peshawar still standing?

Yes, Raj Kapoor's haveli in Peshawar still exists, though it is over 100 years old and in a dilapidated condition.

What caused the damage to Raj Kapoor's haveli?

A portion of the haveli collapsed due to heavy rains and a strong earthquake that recently occurred in Peshawar. No casualties were reported.

When was Raj Kapoor's haveli built and by whom?

The mansion was built by Raj Kapoor's grandfather, Diwan Basheswarnath, between 1918 and 1922. It has approximately 40 rooms.

What are the plans for Raj Kapoor's haveli?

The Pakistani government declared the haveli a national heritage site and planned to convert it into a museum and renovate it. However, the recent collapse has cast uncertainty on these plans.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 05 Apr 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Raj Kapoor’s 100-Year-Old Pakistan Home Damaged After Earthquake, Heavy Rains In Peshawar
Raj Kapoor’s 100-Year-Old Pakistan Home Damaged After Earthquake, Heavy Rains In Peshawar
Celebrities
Hrithik Roshan Pens 600-Word Note Defending Ramayana VFX: ‘Some Prefer Anime, Some Spider-Man’
Hrithik Roshan Pens 600-Word Note Defending Ramayana VFX: ‘Some Prefer Anime, Some Spider-Man’
Celebrities
Atlee, Priya’s Romantic Maternity Shoot Goes Viral, Fans Celebrate Couple’s Joyful Phase
Atlee, Priya’s Romantic Maternity Shoot Goes Viral, Fans Celebrate Couple’s Joyful Phase
Celebrities
Rahul Banerjee Death: Wife Priyanka Sarkar Attends Press Meet, Police Complaint Filed Against Producers
Rahul Banerjee Death: Wife Priyanka Sarkar Attends Press Meet, Police Complaint Filed Against Producers
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Iran Expands Attacks Across Gulf, Oil Facilities Hit as War Intensifies
Airstrikes: Iran–Israel War Intensifies on Day 37 with Massive Strikes
War Alert: US Pilot Rescued as Israel & Iran Trade Massive Air Strikes
Assembly Elections Heat Up: Rallies, Campaign Clashes, and Big Political Claims
War Update: Trump’s Strategy Unclear as Military Losses Mount
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Rohit Yadav
Dr Rohit Yadav
OPINION | Petrodollar At Crossroads: War, Oil, And Quiet Reordering Of Global Power
Opinion
Embed widget