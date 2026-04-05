Raj Kapoor’s 100-Year-Old Pakistan Home Damaged After Earthquake, Heavy Rains In Peshawar

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The haveli of Raj Kapoor still exists in Peshawar, Pakistan, and is over 100 years old. However, the building is now in a severely dilapidated condition. A portion of the haveli reportedly collapsed due to heavy rains and a strong earthquake on Friday night in Peshawar. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. Shakeel Waheedullah, secretary of the Heritage Council in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, confirmed that a portion of the structure had collapsed.

Raj Kapoor’s 100-Year-Old Home Damaged In Pakistan

Speaking to PTI, he said that part of the mansion’s wall fell after the earthquake and warned about the safety of the remaining structure. He urged the archaeology department and the provincial government to take immediate steps to preserve the historic building and prevent further damage to the cultural heritage.

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The Kapoor family mansion was reportedly built by Diwan Basheswarnath, Raj Kapoor’s grandfather, who served as a police officer in what is now Pakistan. The mansion was constructed between 1918 and 1922.

Raj Kapoor’s father, Prithviraj Kapoor, began his acting journey from this very house, and Raj Kapoor and his uncle Trilok Kapoor were born there. The mansion reportedly has around 40 rooms. After the Partition of India in 1947, the Kapoor family left the property and moved to Mumbai, India.

However, Raj Kapoor’s sons Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor had visited the site in the 1990s.

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Plan To Turn It Into Museum

It is to be noted that the Government of Pakistan had declared the mansion, located in Qissa Khwani Bazar, a national heritage site in 2016. The property is considered an important cultural heritage landmark of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Pakistan government planned to convert the century-old mansion into a museum and intended to renovate it. However, with a part of the structure now collapsed, it remains unclear whether restoration work will proceed.