Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Vaidya wore a red cape on set.

Paparazzo compared look; Vaidya unaware of Doctor Strange.

His unawareness triggered social media trolling and criticism.

Vaidya responded, preferring music legends over fictional superheroes.

Singer Rahul Vaidya has responded to social media users who criticised him for not recognising Doctor Strange, the Marvel superhero. The controversy began when the singer was spotted on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga season 2 in Mumbai, wearing a costume with a red cape. When a paparazzo compared his look to the superhero's iconic outfit, Rahul admitted that he did not know who Doctor Strange was. The exchange soon circulated online and attracted trolling. Addressing the comments on Instagram Stories on November 7, Rahul said he was not bothered by the criticism.

Rahul Vaidya Trolled For Not Knowing Doctor Strange

Rahul Vaidya was recently spotted on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga season 2 in Mumbai. The singer wore a costume featuring a red cape, which reminded a paparazzo of Doctor Strange, the Marvel Comics superhero known for his Cloak of Levitation.

When the paparazzo pointed out the resemblance, Rahul appeared unfamiliar with the character and admitted that he did not know who Doctor Strange was. The interaction was captured on video and later drew reactions on social media, with several users trolling the singer over his response.

Rahul Vaidya Responds To Doctor Strange Trolling

Addressing the backlash, Rahul took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, November 7. He said he was more interested in keeping up with legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi, Bollywood and Indian music than following every superhero in Hollywood.

Rahul wrote, "Bhai, main singer hoon, Marvel ka encyclopedia nahi! 20 saal se real audiences ko entertain kar raha hoon. I don't think not knowing a fictional superhero is going to affect my existence in any way. Aur jo log itna troll kar rahe hain, unke liye ek chhoti si request..."

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He went on to say that he was happy in his own world and asked people to concentrate on their lives instead of criticising him. Rahul also pointed out that nobody needs to know everything, nor does everyone want to.

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Rahul Vaidya's Career

Rahul first gained recognition through the singing reality show Indian Idol. He later reached a wider audience with his participation in Bigg Boss 14. The singer has also appeared on the entertainment show Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment.

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Despite the online criticism, Rahul made it clear that not knowing a fictional superhero was not something he considered worth worrying about. He chose to focus on his music and the audience that has supported him over the years.