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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRahul Vaidya Hits Back At Trolls Over Doctor Strange Remark, Says 'I'm Not Marvel's Encyclopedia'

Rahul Vaidya Hits Back At Trolls Over Doctor Strange Remark, Says 'I'm Not Marvel's Encyclopedia'

Rahul Vaidya responds to trolls after admitting he does not know Doctor Strange. The singer says he prefers following Bollywood, Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Vaidya wore a red cape on set.
  • Paparazzo compared look; Vaidya unaware of Doctor Strange.
  • His unawareness triggered social media trolling and criticism.
  • Vaidya responded, preferring music legends over fictional superheroes.

Singer Rahul Vaidya has responded to social media users who criticised him for not recognising Doctor Strange, the Marvel superhero. The controversy began when the singer was spotted on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga season 2 in Mumbai, wearing a costume with a red cape. When a paparazzo compared his look to the superhero's iconic outfit, Rahul admitted that he did not know who Doctor Strange was. The exchange soon circulated online and attracted trolling. Addressing the comments on Instagram Stories on November 7, Rahul said he was not bothered by the criticism.

Rahul Vaidya Trolled For Not Knowing Doctor Strange

Rahul Vaidya was recently spotted on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga season 2 in Mumbai. The singer wore a costume featuring a red cape, which reminded a paparazzo of Doctor Strange, the Marvel Comics superhero known for his Cloak of Levitation.

 

Rahul Vaidya Hits Back At Trolls Over Doctor Strange Remark, Says 'I'm Not Marvel's Encyclopedia

When the paparazzo pointed out the resemblance, Rahul appeared unfamiliar with the character and admitted that he did not know who Doctor Strange was. The interaction was captured on video and later drew reactions on social media, with several users trolling the singer over his response.

 

Rahul Vaidya Hits Back At Trolls Over Doctor Strange Remark, Says 'I'm Not Marvel's Encyclopedia

Rahul Vaidya Responds To Doctor Strange Trolling

Addressing the backlash, Rahul took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, November 7. He said he was more interested in keeping up with legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi, Bollywood and Indian music than following every superhero in Hollywood.

 

Rahul Vaidya Hits Back At Trolls Over Doctor Strange Remark, Says 'I'm Not Marvel's Encyclopedia

Rahul wrote, "Bhai, main singer hoon, Marvel ka encyclopedia nahi! 20 saal se real audiences ko entertain kar raha hoon. I don't think not knowing a fictional superhero is going to affect my existence in any way. Aur jo log itna troll kar rahe hain, unke liye ek chhoti si request..."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Buzzzooka Scrolls (@buzzzookascrolls)

He went on to say that he was happy in his own world and asked people to concentrate on their lives instead of criticising him. Rahul also pointed out that nobody needs to know everything, nor does everyone want to.

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Rahul Vaidya's Career

Rahul first gained recognition through the singing reality show Indian Idol. He later reached a wider audience with his participation in Bigg Boss 14. The singer has also appeared on the entertainment show Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment.

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Despite the online criticism, Rahul made it clear that not knowing a fictional superhero was not something he considered worth worrying about. He chose to focus on his music and the audience that has supported him over the years.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Rahul Vaidya trolled recently?

He was criticised by social media users for admitting he did not know who the Marvel superhero Doctor Strange was, after being compared to him while wearing a red cape.

Where did the incident leading to the trolling occur?

The incident took place on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga season 2 in Mumbai. A paparazzo compared his costume with a red cape to Doctor Strange's outfit.

How did Rahul Vaidya respond to the criticism?

Rahul addressed the backlash on Instagram Stories, stating he was a singer, not a Marvel encyclopedia. He also mentioned he was not bothered by the criticism and preferred Indian music.

What reason did Rahul Vaidya give for not knowing Doctor Strange?

Rahul explained he is a singer, not a Marvel expert, and prefers focusing on Indian music and legends like Kishore Kumar. He believes not knowing a fictional superhero won't impact his career.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 07 Nov 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Vaidya Doctor Strange Rahul Vaidya Trolling Rahul Vaidya Doctor Strange Controversy Marvel Superhero Rahul Vaidya Instagram Story Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2
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