A political controversy in India has unexpectedly drawn Brazilian model and actor Larissa Bonesi into the spotlight — and this time, it’s not because of her rumored relationship with Aryan Khan.

Following Rahul Gandhi’s recent press conference about alleged irregularities in the 2024 Haryana elections, social media users flooded Larissa’s Instagram with comments, jokes, and confusion — all thanks to a viral mix-up involving another Brazilian woman.

Rahul Gandhi Mentions ‘Brazilian Model’ In Haryana Polls Allegation

During his presser, Rahul Gandhi accused authorities of large-scale voter list manipulation, claiming that the same woman’s photo appeared “22 times” across different constituencies under several names.

He said, “Who is this lady? What is her name? Where does she come from? But she votes 22 times in Haryana, at 10 different booths, and has multiple names: Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Rashmi, Vimla... But turns out she is actually a Brazilian model.”

The comment instantly set off a social media storm, with users drawing a connection between the politician’s example and Larissa Bonesi, who is currently in London. However, the woman Rahul Gandhi referenced was actually Larissa Nery, a different Brazilian model.

Internet Confuses Two Larissas : Bonesi And Nery

Despite the distinction, Larissa Bonesi’s Instagram was inundated with comments from Indian users. “You are famous in India,” one user wrote. Another joked, “Thanks for coming all the way from Brazil and polling in Haryana.”

Some comments read, “Congratulations on Indian citizenship” and “Rahul Gandhi ne famous kar diya.”

Meanwhile, Larissa Nery released a video clarifying the confusion, saying, “Guys, they are using an old photo of mine... I don’t know if it’s an election or something about voting... And in India. Ah! They’re portraying me as Indian to scam people, guys. What madness!”

Larissa Bonesi’s Bollywood Connection

For those unfamiliar, Larissa Bonesi has been part of the Indian entertainment industry for over a decade. She has appeared in films like Go Goa Gone, Thikka, Rocket Raja, and Ghaati.

The model also grabbed headlines recently for her alleged relationship with Aryan Khan. She was spotted at the special screening of his directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, in September.

Now, while India debates election irregularities, the internet can’t stop talking about the “two Larissas” — one in politics, the other in pop culture.