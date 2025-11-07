Raghav Juyal Praises Shehnaaz Gill: 'This Girl Is Killing It In A Male-Dominated Industry

Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal can’t stop admiring Shehnaaz Gill’s success. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star showered praise on Shehnaaz after her debut production Ikk Kudi saw a massive box office surge, calling her a “legend, powerhouse and rule breaker.”

Raghav shared a post about Ikk Kudi’s success story on his Instagram Stories. The post read, “Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 6: Enjoys 200% Jump Than The Opening Day, Shehnaaz Gill's Film Turns The Tables!”

In his caption, Raghav wrote, “This girl is killing it like a queen in a male dominated industry, hats off to you Shehnaaz u are a legend, a powerhouse and a rule breaker @shehnaazgill.”

The heartfelt message instantly caught fans’ attention, further fueling admiration for the duo — who have often been linked romantically but have remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

Shehnaaz’s Power Move With ‘Ikk Kudi’

Shehnaaz Gill’s maiden production, Ikk Kudi, tells the story of a woman from a family of broken hearts who begins to question her arranged marriage after discovering unsettling secrets about her fiancé. The film’s strong word-of-mouth has resulted in a remarkable turnaround at the box office.

Shehnaaz, who rose to nationwide fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13, has steadily carved her place in the entertainment industry. Her journey began with the 2015 music video Shiv Di Kitaab, followed by her Punjabi film debut in Sat Shri Akaal England (2017).

A Star Who Refused to Be Boxed In

From Punjabi cinema to Bollywood, Shehnaaz Gill has built a diverse portfolio, including films like Kala Shah Kala, Daaka, Honsla Rakh, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Thank You for Coming.

Her growing list of hit music videos — such as Shona Shona, Gedi Route, Habit, and Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan — further solidified her fanbase. Shehnaaz’s next project, Sab First Class, is already generating buzz.

Meanwhile, Raghav Juyal is basking in the success of Aryan Khan’s Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, where he stars alongside Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, and Lakshya Lalwani.

With both stars making waves in their respective arenas, Raghav’s public appreciation of Shehnaaz has fans cheering for this powerhouse pair yet again.

