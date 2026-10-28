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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRadhika Apte Defends Alia Bhatt’s Alpha Role, Calls Out Body-Shaming And Double Standards In Action Films

Radhika Apte Defends Alia Bhatt’s Alpha Role, Calls Out Body-Shaming And Double Standards In Action Films

Radhika Apte has defended Alia Bhatt amid trolling over her action role in Alpha, questioning Bollywood’s double standards towards female actors and their physical appearance.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Radhika Apte supported Alia Bhatt against 'Alpha' role criticism.
  • Apte questioned scrutiny of female actors versus male counterparts.
  • She linked criticism to discomfort with women claiming freedom.
  • Alia Bhatt's action film 'Alpha' premiered on July 3.

Actor Radhika Apte has come out in support of Alia Bhatt amid criticism of her physique and action role in Alpha. In an interview with India Today, Apte questioned why female actors face scrutiny over their fitness when male stars performing action sequences are not held to the same standards. Defending Bhatt, she pointed out that the actress is physically fit for the demanding role. Apte also linked the criticism to wider social expectations around women, saying many people remain uncomfortable with women claiming greater freedom. Meanwhile, Alpha, featuring Bhatt and Sharvari, was released in theatres on July 3.

Radhika Apte Defends Alia Bhatt Over Alpha Trolling

Speaking to India Today, Apte called out the criticism directed at Bhatt and questioned why women in action films are judged differently from their male counterparts. "Your actors who are doing action have massive paunches and all, and Alia is bloody fit. I mean, please," Apte said.

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The actor’s remarks came amid online trolling over Bhatt’s suitability for the action-packed role in Alpha. The film stars Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal parts.

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Radhika Apte On Double Standards For Women

Apte also spoke about the social attitudes that influence how women are perceived. She said many households continue to follow traditional expectations about how women should dress, behave, and when they should get married.

Discussing women’s freedom, she told India Today, "Very few people are comfortable with the freedom that their daughters are seeking, or rather, rightfully claiming. I think that also reflects in the kind of content people watch. That's my guess," added Radhika. Her comments highlighted how criticism of female actors can reflect broader attitudes towards women who challenge conventional expectations.

About Alpha

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, was released in theatres on July 3. The film also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in important roles. Apte, meanwhile, is set to appear alongside Keerthy Suresh in Netflix’s upcoming series Akka.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Radhika Apte defend Alia Bhatt?

Apte defended Bhatt against criticism of her physique and action role in Alpha. She highlighted the double standards female actors face compared to male stars.

What was the criticism directed at Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt faced online trolling regarding her suitability for an action role and scrutiny over her physique in the film Alpha.

What broader issue did Radhika Apte link the criticism to?

Apte linked the criticism to wider societal expectations for women. She suggested many people are uncomfortable with women asserting greater freedom.

When was the film Alpha released?

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, was released in theatres on July 3. It also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Body Shaming Radhika Apte Alpha Movie Alia Bhatt Trolling Radhika Apte Supports Alia Bhatt Alpha Action Film
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