Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Radhika Apte supported Alia Bhatt against 'Alpha' role criticism.

Apte questioned scrutiny of female actors versus male counterparts.

She linked criticism to discomfort with women claiming freedom.

Alia Bhatt's action film 'Alpha' premiered on July 3.

Actor Radhika Apte has come out in support of Alia Bhatt amid criticism of her physique and action role in Alpha. In an interview with India Today, Apte questioned why female actors face scrutiny over their fitness when male stars performing action sequences are not held to the same standards. Defending Bhatt, she pointed out that the actress is physically fit for the demanding role. Apte also linked the criticism to wider social expectations around women, saying many people remain uncomfortable with women claiming greater freedom. Meanwhile, Alpha, featuring Bhatt and Sharvari, was released in theatres on July 3.

Radhika Apte Defends Alia Bhatt Over Alpha Trolling

Speaking to India Today, Apte called out the criticism directed at Bhatt and questioned why women in action films are judged differently from their male counterparts. "Your actors who are doing action have massive paunches and all, and Alia is bloody fit. I mean, please," Apte said.

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The actor’s remarks came amid online trolling over Bhatt’s suitability for the action-packed role in Alpha. The film stars Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal parts.

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Radhika Apte On Double Standards For Women

Apte also spoke about the social attitudes that influence how women are perceived. She said many households continue to follow traditional expectations about how women should dress, behave, and when they should get married.

Discussing women’s freedom, she told India Today, "Very few people are comfortable with the freedom that their daughters are seeking, or rather, rightfully claiming. I think that also reflects in the kind of content people watch. That's my guess," added Radhika. Her comments highlighted how criticism of female actors can reflect broader attitudes towards women who challenge conventional expectations.

About Alpha

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, was released in theatres on July 3. The film also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in important roles. Apte, meanwhile, is set to appear alongside Keerthy Suresh in Netflix’s upcoming series Akka.