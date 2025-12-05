Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRaanjhan From Do Patti Becomes Spotify India’s Most-Streamed Song of 2025; Kanika Dhillon Celebrates Milestone

Do Patti’s Raanjhan becomes Spotify India’s most-streamed song of 2025. Kanika Dhillon celebrates the milestone with a heartfelt note.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The chart-topping wave of Do Patti continues into the new year as its breakout track Raanjhan has now been crowned Spotify India’s Most Streamed Song of 2025. Produced by writer-filmmaker Kanika Dhillon and actor-producer Kriti Sanon, the Netflix thriller—which also dominated as the most-streamed Indian film of 2024—has added yet another milestone to its streak of successes.

A Heartbreak Anthem That Ruled the Year

Sung by Parampara Tandon, composed by the duo Sachet–Parampara, and penned by Kausar Munir, Raanjhan has emerged as the defining heartbreak song of 2025. Its emotional depth and melodic arrangement pushed it to the top of playlists nationwide and made it one of the most shared tracks across social platforms.

The victory also marks a major achievement for Dhillon’s banner Kathha Pictures, which co-produced Do Patti alongside Kriti Sanon’s *Blue Butterfly Films. Following the success of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, this adds another hit to Dhillon’s growing list of content-driven projects backed by strong narratives.

Kanika Dhillon’s Growing Creative Footprint

With Do Patti, Kanika Dhillon has stepped further into her role as a producer while continuing her legacy as one of Bollywood’s most influential writers. Her filmography spans acclaimed works such as Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Rashmi Rocket, and Judgementall Hai Kya, all marked by complex characters and bold storytelling choices.

The consecutive wins of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Do Patti, and now Raanjhan reflect her expanding influence as both a screenwriter and a producer shaping contemporary Hindi entertainment.

Kanika Dhillon Reacts to the Milestone

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming audience response, Kanika said, "This overwhelming love for 'Raanjhan' is truly humbling. As a producer and writer, the goal is always to tell stories that resonates with the mass and they can take back something, and to see the story of Do Patti touch so many hearts and it’s music making it into India’s most streamed track is a testament of the love that the audience has given it. A huge shoutout to Parampara, Sachet, Kausar Munir, and my director Bob for crafting a song that will be etched in the minds of listeners for a long time."

With Raanjhan reigning atop Spotify charts, Do Patti continues its journey as one of the most impactful Hindi films of the past year—both on screen and in the music space.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
Kriti Sanon Kanika Dhillon Do Patti Sachet Parampara Raanjhan Song Spotify India 2025 Parampara Tandon Kausar Munir
