Raaka Makers Deny Reports Of Deepika Padukone’s Role Being Cut After Pregnancy Announcement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Makers clarify Deepika Padukone's role in 'Raaka' unchanged.

Padukone is actively filming intense action sequences.

The 'Raaka' shoot proceeds seamlessly as planned.

Film aims for a 2027 release with Allu Arjun.

After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their pregnancy in a cute Instagram post, reports surfaced claiming that her role in the upcoming film Raaka, which also stars Allu Arjun, might be trimmed. However, the makers have now dismissed the speculation, clarifying that the actor is currently filming “intense action sequences” for the project.

Deepika Padukone’s Role Trimmed In Raaka?

The team said the shoot is progressing smoothly and that nothing has changed since the pregnancy announcement. According to reports, the makers emphasised that everything is continuing as originally planned.

“Everything is moving as planned. Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in Raaka, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set,” the makers said.

ALSO READ | ‘AA26xA6 Is Now Raaka’: Director Atlee Reveals Film’s Title On Allu Arjun’s 44th Birthday

They further added that Padukone remains actively involved in filming. “During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka. She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

King, Raaka Shooting On Track

With both King and Raaka scheduled for release and running on tight timelines, the actor is reportedly keen to stay on track and adhere to the planned shooting schedule.

Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. The film also stars Allu Arjun and is expected to hit theatres in 2027.

On Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday, the makers unveiled his first look from the film, an intense close-up showing the actor in a striking bald avatar with a rugged, fierce expression.

The film’s official title was revealed on April 8. Earlier referred to as AA22xA6, the announcement came as a birthday surprise for the superstar. The title poster shared by Sun Pictures featured Allu Arjun in a powerful look, hinting at the film’s larger-than-life scale.