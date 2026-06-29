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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesQuote of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan’s Success Mantra That Will Help You Beat Monday Blues

Quote of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan’s Success Mantra That Will Help You Beat Monday Blues

Shah Rukh Khan believes passion is essential for success. He says people should only pursue what truly excites them, as genuine enthusiasm drives perseverance and fulfilment.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shah Rukh Khan, superstar, inspires with life's outlook.
  • His quote: pursue activities with genuine passion and enthusiasm.
  • Khan shares this insight in motivational speeches and interviews.

Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the "King of Bollywood", is one of the most influential and celebrated actors in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over three decades, he has delivered numerous blockbuster films and built a massive global fan base. Beyond his success on screen, Shah Rukh is admired for his wit, humility, and inspiring outlook on life. Whether speaking about success, failure, dreams, or hard work, his words frequently resonate with people across generations, making him not just a superstar but also a motivational figure for millions around the world.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Winston S Churchill's Timeless Lesson On Success And Failure

Quote And Its Meaning

"If you aren't charged up about doing something, if you don't have the fire in your belly for it, then don't do it." – Shah Rukh Khan

This quote by Shah Rukh Khan highlights the importance of passion and enthusiasm in life. According to the actor, true success and satisfaction come only when a person is genuinely excited and committed to what they do. Without inner drive, determination, and passion, even the most promising opportunities can feel unfulfilling.

The phrase "fire in your belly" symbolises ambition, hunger, and the desire to excel. Shah Rukh encourages people to pursue paths that inspire them rather than merely following trends or societal expectations. The quote serves as a reminder that passion often becomes the fuel that helps individuals overcome challenges, remain motivated during difficult times, and ultimately achieve their goals.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Why Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Believed Dreams Are The First Step To Success

When And Where Was It Said?

Shah Rukh Khan shared this thought during various public interactions and motivational conversations, where he spoke about career choices, ambition, and personal fulfilment. The quote has often been attributed to his speeches and interviews, particularly while addressing students and young professionals about pursuing their dreams with dedication and conviction. Over the years, the statement has gained widespread popularity on social media and continues to inspire people to follow their passions wholeheartedly.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Shah Rukh Khan's advice regarding pursuing endeavors?

Shah Rukh Khan advises that one should only pursue something if they are genuinely charged up and have a 'fire in their belly' for it. True success and satisfaction come from excitement and commitment.

What does 'fire in your belly' signify in Shah Rukh Khan's quote?

In Shah Rukh Khan's quote, 'fire in your belly' symbolizes ambition, hunger, and the desire to excel. It represents the crucial inner drive needed to overcome challenges and achieve goals.

Why is Shah Rukh Khan considered a motivational figure?

Shah Rukh Khan is considered a motivational figure because his words on success, dreams, and hard work resonate deeply with people. His wit, humility, and inspiring outlook make him a global icon.

When and where did Shah Rukh Khan share this particular thought?

Shah Rukh Khan shared this thought during various public interactions and motivational conversations. It is often attributed to his speeches and interviews, particularly when addressing young professionals.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shah Rukh Khan Quote Shah Rukh Khan Inspirational Quote
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