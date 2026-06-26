Quote Of The Day | Rashmika Mandanna On Choosing Happiness Over Validation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rashmika Mandanna discussed valuable learnings from her film journey.

She emphasized giving one's best, avoiding pleasing everyone.

Mandanna advised prioritizing personal happiness and well-being first.

This insight came during a Hindustan Times interview in May 2025.

Rashmika Mandanna has carved a special place for herself in Indian cinema with her charm, talent and relatable personality. From winning audiences over in films like Kirik Party and Geetha Govindam to becoming a pan-India star with Pushpa and Animal, the actress has enjoyed remarkable success across industries. Despite her growing stardom, Rashmika continues to stay grounded and often shares honest reflections about life, career, and personal growth. Her candid thoughts have struck a chord with fans, making her one of the most admired young actors in the country.

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Rashmika Mandanna's Quote And What It Really Means

“There aren’t any hard lessons, but there have definitely been some valuable learnings along the way. One of the most important is to always give your best and put in 100%, but don’t burden yourself with the need to please everyone. Focus on your own happiness and well-being first.”

Rashmika's words carry a simple yet powerful message. In a world where people constantly seek approval from others, the actress reminds us that giving our best should always be the priority, but not at the cost of our own peace of mind. The quote highlights an important truth: no matter how hard we try, it is impossible to make everyone happy. Chasing validation from others can often leave people feeling exhausted and disappointed. Instead, Rashmika encourages individuals to stay true to themselves, work sincerely and place their own happiness and well-being first.

Her message is especially relevant today, when social media and public opinions can create immense pressure. By focusing on self-worth rather than external approval, people can lead happier and more balanced lives.

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When And Where Did Rashmika Say This?

Rashmika Mandanna shared this thought during an interview with Hindustan Times in May 2025 while reflecting on her journey in the film industry. Speaking about the lessons she has learnt over the years, the actress emphasised the importance of staying authentic, embracing growth and never allowing criticism to define one's self-worth.