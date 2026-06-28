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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesQuote Of The Day | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Powerful Insight On Failure And Self-Belief

Quote Of The Day | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Powerful Insight On Failure And Self-Belief

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a powerful message on resilience and ambition, urging people to embrace failure and rise stronger like a Phoenix. She encourages breaking barriers.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 07:42 PM (IST)
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  • Her words resonate widely, reflecting her life of fearless ambition.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most influential Indian actors who has successfully bridged the gap between Bollywood and Hollywood with remarkable ease. From winning the Miss World crown in 2000 to becoming a global star with projects like Quantico, Citadel, Barfi!, and Bajirao Mastani, she has built a career defined by versatility and determination. Beyond acting, she is also a producer, entrepreneur, and humanitarian, constantly pushing boundaries in entertainment and business. Her journey reflects courage, ambition, and the ability to rise stronger after every challenge, making her an inspiration for millions across the world.

Quote & Its Meaning

“Fail, fail, fail again and then rise like a Phoenix! Don’t try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling!”

This powerful statement by Priyanka Chopra Jonas highlights the importance of resilience and self-belief. Failure is not something to fear but a stepping stone toward growth. The metaphor of the “Phoenix” represents rebirth—rising stronger after every fall. She also challenges conventional expectations by rejecting the idea of fitting into predefined roles (“glass slipper”) and instead encourages breaking barriers (“glass ceiling”). The message is clear: success comes to those who embrace failure, redefine limits, and create their own path instead of conforming to society’s expectations.

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When and Where It Was Said

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared this inspiring thought during a public interview while discussing her career journey, challenges in the entertainment industry, and her transition from Bollywood to Hollywood. She emphasized that setbacks, rejection, and criticism were all part of her evolution as an artist and global personality. Her words continue to resonate widely, especially among young dreamers, because they reflect her own life story of persistence, reinvention, and fearless ambition.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What do the 'Phoenix' and 'glass ceiling' metaphors mean in her quote?

The 'Phoenix' represents rising stronger after setbacks. 'Shatter the glass ceiling' encourages breaking traditional barriers and predefined roles instead of conforming to them.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 07:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Failure Resilience Motivational Quote
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