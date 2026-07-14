Quote Of The Day | Miranda Kerr Says Bad Days Don't Last, But Resilience Does

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Its exact origin unverified, but widely attributed to Kerr.

Australian supermodel, entrepreneur and wellness advocate Miranda Kerr is known not only for her successful career in the fashion industry but also for her positive outlook on life. Rising to global fame as one of the original Victoria's Secret Angels, Kerr has built a reputation for promoting self-care, mindfulness and emotional well-being. Through interviews, books and public appearances, she has often encouraged people to stay optimistic, embrace gratitude and find strength during difficult times. Many of her quotes reflect resilience and the importance of maintaining hope, even when life feels uncertain.

Quote And Its Meaning

“We all have bad days, but one thing is true: No cloud is so dark that the sun can’t shine through.” – Miranda Kerr

This quote is a gentle reminder that difficult moments are a part of everyone's journey. Whether it's a personal setback, a professional challenge or an emotional struggle, tough days do not last forever. By comparing hardships to dark clouds and hope to sunshine, Miranda Kerr highlights the idea that every difficult phase eventually passes. The message encourages people not to lose faith during challenging times. Even when circumstances seem overwhelming, there is always the possibility of a brighter tomorrow. While we may not be able to control every situation, we can choose how we respond to it.

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Staying patient, hopeful and resilient often helps us navigate adversity with greater confidence. Rather than denying pain or disappointment, the quote acknowledges that bad days are inevitable. At the same time, it reminds us that setbacks can lead to growth, new opportunities and a renewed sense of purpose. Optimism doesn't erase life's challenges, but it can make them easier to face.

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When And Where Was It Said?

This quote is widely attributed to Miranda Kerr and has been shared across interviews, inspirational publications and quote collections over the years. However, there is no verified public record identifying the exact interview, speech, event or publication in which she first said these words. As a result, it is best described as a quote commonly attributed to Miranda Kerr rather than one that can be linked to a confirmed occasion or date.