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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesQuote Of The Day | 'I Believe In Sweat, Tears, Life and Death': Kamal Haasan's Iconic Quote

Quote Of The Day | 'I Believe In Sweat, Tears, Life and Death': Kamal Haasan's Iconic Quote

Kamal Haasan's powerful quote reminds us that success isn't built on luck or miracles but on hard work, sacrifice and resilience. His words continue to inspire people to value effort over shortcuts.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kamal Haasan's philosophy highlights hard work over magic for success.
  • His quote emphasizes effort, struggles, and life's natural realities.
  • This message inspires perseverance, creating opportunities through dedication.
  • Quote's exact origin unverified, yet perfectly captures his career philosophy.

Kamal Haasan is widely regarded as one of India's finest actors and filmmakers. Over a career spanning more than six decades, he has continuously reinvented himself, taking on challenging roles and experimenting with storytelling in ways few others have. From award-winning performances to directing and producing acclaimed films, Haasan has built a reputation for believing in craft, discipline and constant learning. His thoughts on life often reflect the same honesty and determination that have defined his remarkable journey.

  The Quote And What It Means

"I don't believe in magic. I believe in sweat, tears, life and death."

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The quote is a reminder that there are no shortcuts to success. Kamal Haasan believes achievements are not the result of luck or miracles but of hard work, sacrifice and perseverance. The words "sweat" and "tears" represent the effort and struggles that people go through while chasing their dreams, while "life and death" reflect the realities that shape every human journey.

It's an inspiring message for anyone working towards a goal. Whether you're an artist, entrepreneur, student or professional, the quote encourages you to trust the process, accept setbacks and keep moving forward. Instead of waiting for opportunities to appear, Haasan urges people to create them through dedication and resilience. His words also reflect his long-held belief in rational thinking and the power of human effort over fate.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why Excitement Fuels Creativity

When And Where Did He Say It?

This quote has been widely shared over the years and is often featured in collections of Kamal Haasan's most inspiring sayings. It has been attributed to the veteran actor in interviews where he spoke about his outlook on life and success. However, there is no verified public record confirming the exact interview, event or date when he first said these words. Even so, the quote continues to resonate because it perfectly captures the philosophy that has guided his extraordinary career.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Kamal Haasan known for in his career?

Kamal Haasan is recognized as one of India's finest actors and filmmakers, known for reinventing himself and experimenting with storytelling over six decades. He has built a reputation for craft, discipline, and constant learning.

What is the meaning behind Kamal Haasan's quote, 'I don't believe in magic. I believe in sweat, tears, life and death.'?

This quote highlights that success comes from hard work, sacrifice, and perseverance, not luck. It encourages trusting the process, accepting setbacks, and creating opportunities through dedication.

Has the exact origin of Kamal Haasan's quote been confirmed?

While widely shared and attributed to him in interviews, there is no verified public record confirming the exact interview, event, or date when he first said these words. It perfectly captures his career philosophy.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
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Kamal Haasan Kamal Haasan Inspirational Quote
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