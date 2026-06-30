Quote Of The Day | 'I Believe In Sweat, Tears, Life and Death': Kamal Haasan's Iconic Quote

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kamal Haasan's philosophy highlights hard work over magic for success.

His quote emphasizes effort, struggles, and life's natural realities.

This message inspires perseverance, creating opportunities through dedication.

Quote's exact origin unverified, yet perfectly captures his career philosophy.

Kamal Haasan is widely regarded as one of India's finest actors and filmmakers. Over a career spanning more than six decades, he has continuously reinvented himself, taking on challenging roles and experimenting with storytelling in ways few others have. From award-winning performances to directing and producing acclaimed films, Haasan has built a reputation for believing in craft, discipline and constant learning. His thoughts on life often reflect the same honesty and determination that have defined his remarkable journey.

The Quote And What It Means

"I don't believe in magic. I believe in sweat, tears, life and death."

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Rashmika Mandanna On Choosing Happiness Over Validation

The quote is a reminder that there are no shortcuts to success. Kamal Haasan believes achievements are not the result of luck or miracles but of hard work, sacrifice and perseverance. The words "sweat" and "tears" represent the effort and struggles that people go through while chasing their dreams, while "life and death" reflect the realities that shape every human journey.

It's an inspiring message for anyone working towards a goal. Whether you're an artist, entrepreneur, student or professional, the quote encourages you to trust the process, accept setbacks and keep moving forward. Instead of waiting for opportunities to appear, Haasan urges people to create them through dedication and resilience. His words also reflect his long-held belief in rational thinking and the power of human effort over fate.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why Excitement Fuels Creativity

When And Where Did He Say It?

This quote has been widely shared over the years and is often featured in collections of Kamal Haasan's most inspiring sayings. It has been attributed to the veteran actor in interviews where he spoke about his outlook on life and success. However, there is no verified public record confirming the exact interview, event or date when he first said these words. Even so, the quote continues to resonate because it perfectly captures the philosophy that has guided his extraordinary career.