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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesQuote Of The Day | Denzel Washington's Inspiring Words On Resilience And Hard Work

Quote Of The Day | Denzel Washington's Inspiring Words On Resilience And Hard Work

Denzel Washington's famous quote, "Keep working, keep striving, never give up. Fall seven times, get up eight," continues to inspire millions. Here's the meaning behind his powerful message and the occasion where he encouraged graduates to embrace failure and keep moving forward.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 08:40 PM (IST)

Denzel Washington is an acclaimed American actor, director, and producer, widely regarded as one of Hollywood's finest performers. A two-time Academy Award winner, he is known for films such as Training Day, Malcolm X, Fences, and The Equalizer series. Beyond his achievements in cinema, Washington is admired for his inspiring speeches on perseverance, discipline, and personal growth. His words often encourage people to remain determined despite setbacks and continue pursuing their goals with resilience and confidence.

Quote And Meaning

"Keep working, keep striving, never give up. Fall seven times, get up eight.” — Denzel Washington. The quote reminds us that success rarely comes without failure. Every setback is an opportunity to learn, grow, and come back stronger. Rather than being discouraged by obstacles, the message encourages people to stay committed to their goals, keep putting in consistent effort, and never allow temporary failures to define their future.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Denzel Washington On Why Being Busy Doesn't Mean You're Making Progress
ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson On Why Humility And Hard Work Lead To Success

When And Where Was It Said?

Denzel Washington shared this message during his commencement address at Dillard University in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 2015. While speaking to graduating students, he encouraged them to embrace failure as part of success, work hard, remain persistent, and never stop striving for their dreams despite life's challenges.

 
 
 

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 08:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Inspirational Quotes Denzel Washington Success Quote Motivational Quote Denzel Washington Quote
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