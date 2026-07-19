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Quote Of The Day | Denzel Washington's Inspiring Words On Resilience And Hard Work
Denzel Washington's famous quote, "Keep working, keep striving, never give up. Fall seven times, get up eight," continues to inspire millions. Here's the meaning behind his powerful message and the occasion where he encouraged graduates to embrace failure and keep moving forward.
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Quote Of The Day | Denzel Washington's Inspiring Words On Resilience And Hard Work
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