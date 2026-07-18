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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesQuote Of The Day | Charlie Chaplin Says Even Our Troubles Are Temporary

Quote Of The Day | Charlie Chaplin Says Even Our Troubles Are Temporary

Charlie Chaplin’s timeless quote reminds us that no hardship lasts forever. It inspires hope, resilience and patience, encouraging us to believe that better days will always come.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Charlie Chaplin, iconic filmmaker, shared wisdom on human nature.
  • His quote,
  • It teaches resilience, hope, recognising life's challenges eventually pass.
  • The quote originated in his 1947 film Monsieur Verdoux.

Sir Charlie Chaplin was one of cinema’s greatest pioneers, celebrated as an actor, filmmaker, composer and the creator of the iconic "Little Tramp" character. Born in London in 1889, Chaplin transformed silent films with his unique blend of humour, emotion and social commentary. Beyond entertaining audiences, he was known for his thoughtful observations on life, resilience and human nature. Many of his quotes continue to inspire people, reminding them to face adversity with courage, hope and optimism. 

Quote And Its Meaning

“Nothing is permanent in this wicked world, not even our troubles.” – Charlie Chaplin

This timeless quote offers a reassuring reminder that every difficult phase in life is temporary. Chaplin suggests that no hardship, disappointment or painful experience lasts forever. Just as seasons change, life’s struggles eventually pass, making way for new opportunities and brighter days.

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The message encourages people to remain patient during tough times instead of believing that their current circumstances will last forever. It teaches resilience by reminding us that setbacks are only chapters in our journey, not the entire story. Whether facing personal loss, failure or uncertainty, Chaplin’s words inspire hope and perseverance. They also encourage gratitude during happier moments, recognising that life is constantly changing. The quote remains relevant today because it reminds us that while challenges are inevitable, they are never permanent, and better days are always possible with time and determination. 

When And Where Was It Said?

This quote comes from Charlie Chaplin’s 1947 dark comedy film Monsieur Verdoux. It is spoken by Chaplin’s character, Henri Verdoux, during a conversation in the film. Although the line is widely circulated as one of Chaplin’s most famous quotes, it was originally part of the screenplay rather than a standalone public speech or interview. Over the decades, it has become one of his most enduring reflections on hope and the temporary nature of suffering, continuing to resonate with audiences around the world.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the meaning of Charlie Chaplin's quote,

This quote means that all difficult phases and struggles in life are temporary and will eventually pass. It encourages patience, resilience, and perseverance, reminding us that setbacks are not permanent.

Where did Charlie Chaplin's famous quote originate?

The quote comes from Charlie Chaplin’s 1947 dark comedy film, *Monsieur Verdoux*. It was spoken by his character, Henri Verdoux, during a conversation within the movie's screenplay.

What was Charlie Chaplin's significance in cinema?

Charlie Chaplin was a cinema pioneer, celebrated as an actor, filmmaker, and composer. He transformed silent films with his unique blend of humor, emotion, and social commentary.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Charlie Chaplin
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