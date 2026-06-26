Quote Of The Day | Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why Excitement Fuels Creativity

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bachchan shared this insight discussing his acting approach.

A towering figure in Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan has remained one of Bollywood's most celebrated stars for over five decades. Fondly known as the "Shahenshah of Bollywood", Bachchan has delivered countless memorable performances in films such as Sholay, Deewar, Piku and Pink. Beyond his cinematic achievements, he is admired for his discipline, resilience and unwavering passion for his craft. Even after decades in the industry, Bachchan continues to inspire millions with his dedication, proving that true creativity thrives on constant challenges and self-belief.

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Amitabh Bachchan On Embracing Nervousness And Creativity

"I like to feel the butterflies in the stomach, I like to go home and have a restless night and wonder how I'm going to be able to accomplish this feat, get jittery. That hunger and those butterflies in the stomach are very essential for all creative people."

This quote beautifully reflects Amitabh Bachchan's approach towards creativity and success. According to the veteran actor, feeling nervous before taking on a challenge is not a sign of weakness; rather, it is evidence of passion and commitment. The "butterflies in the stomach" symbolise the excitement, uncertainty and eagerness that accompany any meaningful endeavour.

Bachchan believes that creative individuals should never become complacent. The hunger to improve, the anxiety about meeting expectations and the desire to excel are what drive artists and professionals to push their boundaries. His words remind us that nervousness often accompanies growth, and embracing those feelings can lead to extraordinary achievements.

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When And Where Was The Quote Said?

Amitabh Bachchan shared this insight during an interaction with the media while discussing his approach to acting and creativity. Over the years, he has often spoken in interviews about the importance of remaining passionate, curious and slightly apprehensive before beginning a new project. The quote encapsulates his long-held belief that the day one stops feeling challenged is the day growth ceases.