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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesQazi Touqeer Calls Arijit Singh 'My Life' On Bigg Boss 20, Recalls His 'India's Michael Jackson' Remark

Qazi Touqeer Calls Arijit Singh 'My Life' On Bigg Boss 20, Recalls His 'India's Michael Jackson' Remark

Qazi Touqeer recalls his 20-year friendship with Arijit Singh and reveals how the singer once told him he could become India’s Michael Jackson.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
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  • Qazi expressed no jealousy for Arijit's massive global success.

Qazi Touqeer's Bigg Boss 20 journey has brought his years old friendship with Arijit Singh back into the spotlight. The singer recently spoke warmly about Arijit while recalling their days on Fame Gurukul and the advice his old friend gave him years ago. From calling Arijit "my life" to remembering a remarkable prediction about his future, Qazi's comments offer a glimpse into their bond that has lasted for two decades.

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Qazi Touqeer Calls Arijit Singh 'My Life'

Qazi and Arijit first crossed paths as contestants on the singing reality show Fame Gurukul. While their careers later took very different paths, the friendship they formed during the show continued.

Speaking about Arijit's dedication to music, Qazi said, "Bro, I'm telling you. That guy is my life, That guy is my life. Uska fighting spirit crazy hai. Woh 8 ghante tak nahi thakta. He sits down with his sitar. Shuru jab kiya usne toh time ka kuch pata nahi chal raha hai. Saat ghanta, constant. Usi cheez mein khoya hua hai."

Arijit Singh Once Told Qazi He Could Be India's Michael Jackson

Qazi has previously spoken about how their friendship developed during Fame Gurukul. He had voted to save Arijit during the show and remembered comforting him when the then 17-year-old singer broke down on camera.

After Fame Gurukul, Arijit appeared on another Sony reality show, Dus Ka Dus. The programme brought together contestants from Indian Idol and Fame Gurukul, with the winner receiving Rs 10 lakh.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Qazi recalled, “Sony did a show called Dus Ka Dus. You won’t find much about this even if you Google it. It wasn’t a popular show. The format brought contestants from Indian Idol and Fame Gurukul and titled it Dus Ka Dus. The prize money for it was Rs 10 lakh.”

Qazi then remembered Arijit's reaction after the win and the plans he had for the prize money.

“I was busy shooting around that time. He invited me home. When I finally met him, he told me, ‘I won Rs 10 lakh from this show. Now, I have bought stuff to set up a studio.'”

The conversation also stayed with Qazi because of the confidence Arijit showed in his friend's potential. Qazi said, “I am older than him, and yet his vision was so big. He told me, ‘We have Michael Jackson and other rockstars in other countries. In India, you can become one. You can become a pop star.’ I was hell-bent that I wanted to make it big in acting.”

Arijit, according to Qazi, continued to insist that he had the potential.

“He told me, ‘I am not kidding. You have the potential.’ I took him very lightly. He then offered me shows, and I didn’t take those seriously either because I was focused on films.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Vijay-Themed Ganpati Idols Go Viral In Chennai; Tamil Nadu CM Extends Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes

Qazi Says He Never Felt Jealous Of Arijit's Success

Over the years, Arijit went on to establish himself as one of India's biggest musical stars. Qazi, meanwhile, said he never viewed their different career trajectories as a reason for resentment.

“He is doing shows in Australia, New Zealand. But I never felt jealous. I am very happy. A lot of people often compare us. They tell me, ‘Look at him. Despite you winning the show, he has gone to such great heights. And look where you are.’ But I tell them that I am happy for his success and content with my life and achievements.”

When asked if he ever felt bad about not reaching the same level of success, Qazi replied, “Not even 1%.”

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Qazi Touqeer ever feel jealous of Arijit Singh's success?

Qazi Touqeer stated he has never felt jealous of Arijit's success, saying

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Sep 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arijit Singh Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20 Qazi Touqeer Fame Gurukul Dus Ka Dus
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