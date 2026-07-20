PV Sindhu Wants To Become SS Rajamouli’s Actress, Says She’d Love To Play A Badminton Player

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Japan Open winner PV Sindhu desires acting in Rajamouli's film.

Rajamouli congratulated Sindhu; she playfully pitched herself as actress.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan also praised Sindhu's landmark victory.

Sindhu thanked Kalyan, wished him recovery, noted shared doctor.

Fresh off scripting history by becoming the first Indian to win the Japan Open, badminton star PV Sindhu has expressed her desire to work with filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The two-time Olympic medallist playfully pitched herself to the director known for films such as Baahubali and RRR, saying she’d love to play a badminton player in one of his films.

After Sindhu defeated Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 in the women’s singles final at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Sunday, Rajamouli took to social media to congratulate her. “The first Indian to win the Japan Open! Congratulations, PV Sindhu. What a champion’s comeback. India is proud of you!”

PV Sindhu Wants To Be SSR’s Actress

Sindhu thanked him and also referenced his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

“Thank you so much, Rajamouli Garu. Eagerly waiting for Varanasi, sir!” she wrote, referring to the upcoming film starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

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“And if you ever need a badminton player in one of your films… I’d be more than happy to become your newest ‘actress’,” she added with a laughing emoji.

Thank you so much, Rajamouli Garu. ❤️ Eagerly waiting for Varanasi, sir!



And if you ever need to a badminton player in one of your films… I’d be more than happy to become your newest “actress.” 😂🙏@ssk1122 https://t.co/tLoFxf5cLx — PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1) July 19, 2026

Pawan Kalyan Too Congratulates PV Sindhu

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan also congratulated Sindhu on her landmark achievement with a heartfelt social media post.

He wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to PV Sindhu on your magnificent triumph at the Japan Open Super 750. Your fearless performance against Akane Yamaguchi on her home court was a true display of grit, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of an Indian champion. Rising stronger, overcoming challenges, and reclaiming the top podium spot makes this victory even more special. You have once again made every Indian proud by becoming the first Indian to win this prestigious title in Japan. Your journey continues to inspire millions of young sportspersons to dream big, work hard, and never give up.”

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He added that the entire nation is celebrating her feat. “May this remarkable achievement be the beginning of many more historic victories as you continue to bring glory to our Tricolour on the world stage. The entire nation celebrates with you. Wishing you continued success in the journey ahead. Jai Hind!”

Sindhu thanked Pawan Kalyan for his wishes and also wished him a speedy recovery, mentioning that they share the same doctor.

“Thank you so much, Sir. We both share the same doctor, Dinshaw. He played such a big role in helping me come back from my ankle injury last year. He’s the best, and I absolutely love him. You’re in the safest hands, Sir. Wishing and praying for your full recovery. Looking forward to seeing you back to your best very soon.”