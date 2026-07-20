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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPV Sindhu Wants To Become SS Rajamouli’s Actress, Says She’d Love To Play A Badminton Player

PV Sindhu Wants To Become SS Rajamouli’s Actress, Says She’d Love To Play A Badminton Player

PV Sindhu has expressed her desire to star in an SS Rajamouli film, saying she'd love to play the role of a badminton player.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Japan Open winner PV Sindhu desires acting in Rajamouli's film.
  • Rajamouli congratulated Sindhu; she playfully pitched herself as actress.
  • Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan also praised Sindhu's landmark victory.
  • Sindhu thanked Kalyan, wished him recovery, noted shared doctor.

Fresh off scripting history by becoming the first Indian to win the Japan Open, badminton star PV Sindhu has expressed her desire to work with filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The two-time Olympic medallist playfully pitched herself to the director known for films such as Baahubali and RRR, saying she’d love to play a badminton player in one of his films.

After Sindhu defeated Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 in the women’s singles final at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Sunday, Rajamouli took to social media to congratulate her. “The first Indian to win the Japan Open! Congratulations, PV Sindhu. What a champion’s comeback. India is proud of you!” 

PV Sindhu Wants To Be SSR’s Actress

Sindhu thanked him and also referenced his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

 “Thank you so much, Rajamouli Garu. Eagerly waiting for Varanasi, sir!” she wrote, referring to the upcoming film starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. 

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“And if you ever need a badminton player in one of your films… I’d be more than happy to become your newest ‘actress’,” she added with a laughing emoji. 

Pawan Kalyan Too Congratulates PV Sindhu

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan also congratulated Sindhu on her landmark achievement with a heartfelt social media post.

He wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to PV Sindhu on your magnificent triumph at the Japan Open Super 750. Your fearless performance against Akane Yamaguchi on her home court was a true display of grit, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of an Indian champion. Rising stronger, overcoming challenges, and reclaiming the top podium spot makes this victory even more special. You have once again made every Indian proud by becoming the first Indian to win this prestigious title in Japan. Your journey continues to inspire millions of young sportspersons to dream big, work hard, and never give up.”

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He added that the entire nation is celebrating her feat. “May this remarkable achievement be the beginning of many more historic victories as you continue to bring glory to our Tricolour on the world stage. The entire nation celebrates with you. Wishing you continued success in the journey ahead. Jai Hind!”

Sindhu thanked Pawan Kalyan for his wishes and also wished him a speedy recovery, mentioning that they share the same doctor.

“Thank you so much, Sir. We both share the same doctor, Dinshaw. He played such a big role in helping me come back from my ankle injury last year. He’s the best, and I absolutely love him. You’re in the safest hands, Sir. Wishing and praying for your full recovery. Looking forward to seeing you back to your best very soon.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What historic achievement did PV Sindhu recently accomplish?

PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win the Japan Open. She defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the women's singles final at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Which filmmaker did PV Sindhu express a desire to work with?

PV Sindhu expressed her desire to work with filmmaker SS Rajamouli, known for 'Baahubali' and 'RRR'. She wants to play a badminton player in one of his films.

What is the name of SS Rajamouli's upcoming film that PV Sindhu referenced?

PV Sindhu referenced SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, which she called 'Varanasi'. It is set to star Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

What shared connection did PV Sindhu mention with Pawan Kalyan?

Sindhu mentioned that she and Pawan Kalyan share the same doctor, Dinshaw. She credited him with helping her recover from an ankle injury last year.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
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PV Sindhu SS Rajamouli VARANASI
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